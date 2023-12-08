Announcing the 'Best Workplaces™ in Greater China 2023' List. "Integrating ESG & AI at the Workplace". By Great Place to Work®

SHANGHAI, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Validated by more than 120,000 employees, Great Place to Work® is recognizing the Best Workplaces™ in Greater China, for 2023.

Within the framework of this year's Conference topic: "Integrating ESG & AI at the Workplace", organisations with great leadership and teamwork need to be recognised for their commitment to innovate, while maintaining a special focus on their biggest strength: their employees.

"In navigating this transformative wave towards AI, we must collectively embrace a heightened sense of responsibility – individually, as a collective, and within our organizations. We find ourselves at a critical juncture, urging reflection on who we are, our aspirations, and, significantly for companies, how we can define our direction in alignment with the critical elements of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG). By achieving clarity and decisiveness in our approach to ESG, we lay the foundation for AI to become an immensely powerful and effective tool in our pursuit of compliance and innovation."

-Jose Bezanilla, CEO Great Place To Work®, Greater China.

This year, Great Place to Work® surveyed more than 280 companies, out of which, 54 are recognised and awarded; representing 120,000+ employees in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. This survey assesses employees' perceptions of leadership, organizational culture and trust, and is decisive for being selected for the Best Workplaces™ in Greater China.

Taken from more than 120,000 valid responses of the Trust Index® survey, in 2023, we are proud to share the wonderful average score of 93.4%!

For the first time in Greater China, three lists are published, categorised by size of the company: Small/Medium/Large.

Best Workplaces™ in Greater China 2023, Small size category:

Adobe

Atomy

AWA (IP) Beijing) Co., Ltd.

Beam Suntory China

ConnectedGroup

Dr. Reddy's China

eyebuydirect

Insight

Kerry China

Medela Greater China

Pfizer Corporation Hong Kong Limited

Platinum Guild International (PGI®)

Tata Communications

Teleflex Medical China

Teva Pharmaceutical China

Trek China

Best Workplaces™ in Greater China 2023, Medium size category:

Al-Dabbagh Group

Allianz Insurance Asset Management Company Limited

American Express International, Inc.

Ansys China

Avanade Greater China Region

Capella Hotels and Resorts.

CI&T China, Inc.

DHL Supply Chain Taiwan

Fonterra

mastercard

Mayoly

Royal FrieslandCampina China

S.C. Johnson

Stryker China Commercial

Stryker (Suzhou) Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

TMF Group

W. L. Gore & Associates

Best Workplaces™ in Greater China 2023, Large size category:

Accenture

Agilent Technologies

Cadence

Cisco

Coats China

DHL Express

DHL Global Forwarding

Dow

EY

Hilton

Marriot International

Metlife

NVIDIA

NXP Semiconductors

PayPal China and Hong Kong

PMV China

SAP

Sephora China

Servier China

Shanghai Totole Food Ltd.

SKF China

Teleperformance

Under the For All™ methodology, companies are evaluated on how well they are creating an inclusive workplace experience for all employees, regardless of their background or position.

We applaud your continuous efforts to build up a great culture for your associates.

About the Best Workplaces™ in Greater China List

Since 2012, Great Place to Work® has identified the top organisations that create great workplaces in Greater China in which they operate through the publication of the the Best Workplaces ™ in Greater China list.

The objective of publishing the list is to acknowledge organisations and Great Workplaces from diverse industries and sizes that deliver and establish a great culture among the colleagues and associates, so as to sustain and enhance the competitive edge of the region.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures that provides executive advisory and culture consulting services to businesses in more than 97 countries. Through proprietary assessment tools, benchmarks and certification programs. In Greater China, we partner with different media partners to publish the 'Best Workplaces™ in Greater China' list and 'Best Workplaces™ in Hong Kong and Taiwan; also a special list of 'Best Workplaces™ for Women in Greater China' list. In the US, we work with Fortune Magazine to publish the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list.

