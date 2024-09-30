Another photovoltaic power plant is put into operation, and the proportion of photovoltaic power in Kashgar exceeds 60%

KASHGAR, China, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 30, the 2 million kilowatt photovoltaic storage integrated project (Phase I 500,000 kilowatts) of Shenzhen Energy Shule County was successfully connected to the grid. So far, the installed capacity of photovoltaic power generation in Kashgar accounts for 60.08%, and the storage photovoltaic power generation accounts for 11.61%. Shenzhen Energy Shule Photovoltaic Storage Project is one of the new policy development financial instruments issued by the Development and Reform Commission of the Autonomous Region to support the market-oriented grid-connected new energy list projects. The approved scale is 2 million kilowatts of photovoltaic power generation and 500,000 kilowatts/2 million kilowatt-hours of electrochemical energy storage. It is about 70 kilometers east of Shule County. The State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company has built a 220 kV photovoltaic boosting collection station, which is connected to the Shule 220 kV substation nearby through a 220 kV line which is 48.558 kilometers long. The annual sunshine hours in Kashgar are about 2,800 hours, and the land resources are sufficient. It has the ideal conditions for the transmission of the 750 kV power grid around the Kashgar-Bachu-Shache triangle and the construction of large-scale photovoltaic power stations. Recently, Kashgar has rapidly promoted the construction of renewable energy projects such as photovoltaics, hydropower, and energy storage, and has initially formed a new energy industry cluster with scale effects , becoming a new engine for high-quality Local development.

The company has taken the initiative to connect with photovoltaic companies and provide "one-to-one" tracking services, providing dedicated personnel to coordinate and promote the entire process from project application, on-site survey, grid connection process to later operation and maintenance. Through multiple face-to-face exchanges, on-site surveys and data analysis, a set of efficient solutions have been tailored for photovoltaic companies. It has also actively communicated with local governments to ensure that details can be properly handled for the smooth implementation and efficient operation of photovoltaic projects.

Till now, the installed capacity of new energy in Kashgar has reached 8,337,246,800 kilowatts, of which photovoltaic installed capacity has reached 6,986,746,800 kilowatts, accounting for 60.08%.

State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company will actively respond to the national "dual carbon" goals, do a great job in tracking services after grid connection, and facilitate a green-oriented transition of energy.

SOURCE State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company