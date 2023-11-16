Apollo Hospitals Celebrates 25 Years of India's First Liver Transplant Program

Apollo Hospitals pioneered India's first successful liver transplant in 1998.

Apollo Hospitals has played a leading role in positioning India as a global leader in organ transplantation

NEW DELHI, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo, the world's largest integrated healthcare provider, completed 25 years of liver transplant program in India with over 4300 liver transplants, including 515 in children from over 50 countries. Today, Apollo performs more than 1600 solid organ transplants a year. With 90% success rates, The Apollo Liver Transplant program is a beacon of quality and hope for patients from across the world.

(Left to right)) Dr. Sanjay Kandaswamy (India's first LT patient who is now a doctor), Dr. Anupam Sibal, Ms. Dimple Kapadia, Baby Prisha with her parent, Mr. Shivakumar Pattabhiraman, Dr. Neerav Goyal

Dr. Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, "At Apollo, our dedication lies in ensuring that no individual succumbs due to a lack of access to transplantation. Our focus involves establishing top-tier transplant centres, led by esteemed clinicians. We are committed to extending our expertise to individuals worldwide seeking liver transplant services."

Dr. Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director & Senior Pediatric Gastroenterologist, said, "In the last 25 years, the liver transplant program at Apollo Institutes has achieved remarkable milestone giving hope to patients with end-stage liver diseases. Sanjay Kandasamy, India's first liver transplant recipient is now a successful doctor, a beacon of hope for those with no hope. Success stories of our patients have encouraged us to create the most advanced transplant ecosystem, performing complex transplants such as ABO incompatible, combined liver-kidney transplants, and in babies weighing just 4 kgs."

Dr. Neerav Goyal, Sr. Consultant, Liver Transplants, said, "With a remarkable 90% success rate, Apollo's liver transplant program embodies unwavering commitment, serving as a beacon of hope for liver failure patients. Our intent is to expand further, extending renewed chances for a healthier life."

The Apollo Transplant program is one of the world's largest and most comprehensive transplant programs that manages wide range of liver disease and kidney disease, liver and kidney transplantation, heart and lung transplantation, intestinal, pancreas and GI transplant surgeries and podiatric transplant services.

