Apollo Hospitals Unveils South Asia's First ZAP-X, Transforming Brain Tumor Care

NEW DELHI, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Hospitals becomes the first hospital to introduce ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery Platform, a significant milestone as the first in South Asia to introduce this ground-breaking technology. ZAP-X introduces a new era in brain tumor treatment, offering patients a non-invasive, pain-free alternative with sessions lasting just 30 minutes.

Prof. John R. Adler, Founder and CEO, Zap Surgical and Professor of Neurosurgery, Stanford School of Medicine and Dr Prathap Chandra Reddy, Founder Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group at the launch of Zap-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery Platform in New Delhi

This transformative technology redefines precision with minimal radiation exposure, enabling new standards in effectiveness and patient comfort. Unlike conventional methods, ZAP-X utilizes a self-shielded, gyroscopic linear accelerator design, to direct radiosurgical beams from thousands of potential angles, accurately focusing radiation on the intended tumor or target. Moreover, traditional brain surgeries, lasting 3-4 hours, are replaced by ZAP-X's single-session treatment of no more than 30 minutes, facilitating day-care procedures and allowing patients to return home post-treatment, unlike traditional surgeries requiring extended hospitalization and anesthesia. ZAP-X demonstrates high success, ensuring effective control and relief for various conditions with minimal side effects, achieving over 95% control rate in 10 years and an exceptional 99.4% control rate in 5 years for small, defined tumors. These proven clinical capabilities enable neurologists and neurosurgeons to treat various conditions with better accuracy and fewer side effects.

Dr Prathap Chandra Reddy, Founder Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, "For four decades, Apollo Hospitals has pioneered healthcare, advancing exceptional care. We pledge to democratize technology, making it accessible to all citizens and global communities, elevating standards of brain tumor treatment and ensuring better quality of life. ZAP-X strengthens the battle against Non-Communicable Diseases, especially cancers with superior outcomes."

Prof. John R. Adler, Founder and CEO, Zap Surgical and Professor of Neurosurgery, Stanford School of Medicine said, "Stereotactic radiosurgery is among the most important medical advancements of the past century. Eligible patients no longer must experience debilitating surgical resections, or potentially lose cognitive capacity by undergoing whole-brain radiotherapy. Instead, with ZAP-X radiosurgery, patients can now be quickly treated in an outpatient setting and often return to normal activities the same day with no incisions, and no pain."

The Apollo Institute of Neurosciences pioneers neurological care in India and beyond, boasting advanced facilities and over 180,000 successful neurosurgeries. With smart technology, stroke protocols are revolutionized for faster, precise treatment. Supported by 300+ specialists, Apollo annually treats 25,000 patients. The unveiling of the ZAP-X platform reaffirms Apollo's commitment to spearheading innovations that transform lives.

SOURCE Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals