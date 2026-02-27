APP Group Highlights Growing Sustainability Awareness in Japan's Expanding Oshikatsu Economy

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APP Group today underscored how sustainability is becoming an integral part of Japan's growing oshikatsu culture, as fan communities increasingly consider responsible sourcing and material choices in merchandise production. The cultural phenomenon, centered on actively supporting favorite idols, athletes, and fictional characters, continues to expand across younger and professional demographics in Japan.

According to a survey conducted by MyNavi, approximately one in two full-time employees in their 20s are involved in oshikatsu, while people in their 30s tend to spend a higher average amount. More than 70% of people who are involved in oshikatsu say that oshikatsu is an important part of their lives. Compared to people who are not involved, oshikatsu participants report more fulfilling work and personal lives.

Economists are viewing oshikatsu as a driver of consumer spending in Japan, where fan culture connects with economic growth. The trend is expressed through attending events and purchasing collectibles such as CDs, posters, photocards and related merchandise, particularly items meant to be kept and displayed over time.

As fan communities become more attentive to how these products are made, sustainability is becoming a natural extension of the oshikatsu experience. This shift also aligns with broader consumer sentiment in Japan, where 56.6% of the population is aware of sustainable products and SDGs.

"Oshikatsu merchandise is meant to be kept and displayed over time. As people grow more aware of the sustainability represented by the products they support, attention to how materials are sourced and produced becomes essential. Responsible sourcing, especially for paper-based merchandise, is becoming an important consideration in creating products that align with both fan passion and environmental responsibility," said Tan Ui Sian, Representative Director of APPJ.

Through its paper-based solutions, APP Group supports manufacturers by providing materials developed under clear sustainability and sourcing standards. This approach helps producers navigate evolving consumer expectations with greater confidence, ensuring that long-lasting merchandise aligns not only with performance and presentation needs but also with growing sustainability needs among Japanese consumers.

