APP Group Supports Japan's Gift-Giving Traditions Through Sustainable Paper

TOKYO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APP Group today highlighted gift-giving as an integral part of the culture in Japan. Whether for seasonal gifting such as ochugen (summer gifting), oseibo (winter gifting), Christmas or other special events and personal achievements, it is a customary practice that reflects thoughtfulness and social etiquette. According to global data from Deep Market Insights, Japan's gifts, novelty, and souvenirs market will continue growing, reaching USD 4,574 million by 2033.

Gift-giving in Japan follows social norms that emphasize suitability, intention, and presentation. Practical items such as food, beverages, alcohol, and household goods are commonly chosen, with the focus placed not on price, but on how appropriately the gift matches the occasion and relationship.

Gift-wrapping is an essential part of Japanese gift-giving etiquette, and presenting a gift without proper wrapping is considered inappropriate. As awareness of environmental impact grows, it's becoming important to pay attention to the sustainability of gift-wrapping materials. Many wrapping papers are quickly discarded and not all are sustainable, making responsibly sourced, and environmentally friendly paper a more thoughtful choice. The concern aligns with Japan's growing focus on sustainability as the country has made progress in areas such as decarbonization, renewable energy and reducing waste.

"We understand that gift-giving and wrappers convey respect and cultural values. We support these traditions through more sustainable choices across our paper-based products, which are responsibly sourced and produced with a strong focus on sustainable forestry and environmental responsibility." said Tan Ui Sian, Representative Director, Chairman APP Japan Ltd.

APP Group has implemented responsible practices producing sustainable, high-quality, PEFC-certified paper packaging and paper bags, offering consumers a more sustainable choice for gift wrapping. This commitment also extends to environmental conservation through APP Group's collaboration with Belantara Foundation on a forest restoration initiative in the Giam Siak Kecil–Bukit Batu Biosphere Reserve in Riau, supported by APP Japan. The initiative has restored 69 hectares of peatland and planted over 30,000 trees, contributing to United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), aligning with Japan's growing focus on sustainability.

About APP Group

APP is a leading Indonesia-based pulp, paper, and forestry company supplying tissue, packaging, and paper products to more than 150 countries. Operating in Indonesia and China, APP integrates responsible sourcing and sustainability into its business strategy through its Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030. The company also introduced Regenesis, its platform to advance long-term environmental and social commitments.

SOURCE APP Group