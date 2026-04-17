As Thailand's Food Festival Culture Grows, APP Group Supports Shift Toward Food-Safe Packaging

BANGKOK, April 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand's vibrant food festivals have long been a celebration of culinary heritage and major attraction for tourists. From bustling street markets to large-scale events, these festivals showcase the diversity of Thai cuisine while supporting local businesses and SMEs. In response to this growing trend, APP Group is supporting the shift toward food-safe packaging.

According to research published by Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI), 48% of visitors attend food festivals more than twice, suggesting these events are becoming a recurring lifestyle activity. With the increasing scale and frequency of such events, ensuring food-safety handling practices becomes increasingly important.

Beyond that, the rising concern over food packaging containing unsustainable materials and harmful chemicals highlights the need for safer packaging solutions to protect consumers, especially at large-scale food festivals.

To address these challenges, the government has mandated Thai Industrial Standards (TIS) to ensure product safety, quality, and environmental protection specially for certain paper-based food contact materials, with stricter requirements expected to take effect in 2026.

These standards set requirements to ensure packaging materials are suitable for direct food contact and free from harmful substances. As a global pulp and paper company, APP Group supports Thailand's efforts to strengthen standards for food contact packaging and promote responsible packaging solutions.

"As the government strengthens food packaging regulations, we see this as a positive step toward improving food safety and sustainability. For food vendors and SMEs, access to reliable food-grade packaging is becoming essential and we are committed to supporting this transition through our sustainable packaging solutions," Kin Keung Christopher Wong, SVP & Global BU Head Industrial White, APP Group.

APP Group's Foopak packaging exceeds TIS chemical standards, with ISEGA and Intertek certifying it free of detectable lead, cadmium, and mercury. Made from 100% certified virgin pulp, it offers superior strength and eliminates the contamination risks associated with recycled materials, ensuring premium safety for direct food contact.

About APP Group

APP is a leading Indonesia-based pulp, paper, and forestry company supplying tissue, packaging, and paper products to more than 150 countries. Operating in Indonesia and China, APP integrates responsible sourcing and sustainability into its business strategy through its Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030. The company also introduced Regenesis, its platform to advance long-term environmental and social commitments.

SOURCE APP Group