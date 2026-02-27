APP Group Highlights Rising Demand for Responsible Paper Solutions During Singapore's Festive Season

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APP Group today highlighted growing demand for responsible paper solutions in Singapore following the recent Chinese New Year season, as evolving consumer preferences continue to shape festive spending and sustainability expectations. According to Milieu Insight, 78% of Singapore residents planned to celebrate locally, with 92% of those aged 25–34 expressing strong enthusiasm for family gatherings, underscoring the continued importance of in-home celebrations.

While celebrations remain vibrant and meaningful, consumers are increasingly value-conscious in their spending. Festive budgets are largely directed toward food, groceries, and essential household items that are actively used during gatherings. Practicality and efficiency shaped purchasing decisions, especially for items that support hosting and hospitality.

Across Singapore, paper-based essentials such as tissue, food packaging, and paper bags play a key role in Chinese New Year celebrations, contributing an uplift in demand as families hosted reunion dinners. Increased use of paper-based products is also reflected in rising tissue consumption, with Singapore's tissue paper market projected to grow at a steady 2.91% CAGR through 2027. The surge highlights the importance of responsible consumption. Consumers are now mindful of choosing products that balance convenience with sustainability.

"APP Group recognizes that responsibility goes beyond the final product. Our finished paper and tissue products are certified under recognized standards such as PEFC. However at the core of production lies sustainable practices such as our Regenesis commitment and our Forest Positive Policy program. We understand that during festive seasons, demand for pulp and paper-based products increases, and consumers expect quality. At the same time, it is equally important that these products are sustainably produced and comply with Singapore's standards". Said Kin Keung Christopher Wong, SVP & Global BU Head Industrial White of APP Group.

The festive season serves as a reminder that seasonal demand spikes must be matched with responsible production practices. By supporting responsible product solutions from food-safe packaging to everyday tissue essentials, APP Group aims to ensure traditions are practiced and aligns with both cultural values and sustainability priorities.

About APP Group

APP is a leading Indonesia-based pulp, paper, and forestry company supplying tissue, packaging, and paper products to more than 150 countries. Operating in Indonesia and China, APP integrates responsible sourcing and sustainability into its business strategy through its Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030. The company also introduced Regenesis, its platform to advance long-term environmental and social commitments.

