APP Group Highlights the Role of Cleanliness in Sustaining Singapore's Hawker Culture

SINGAPORE, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APP Group highlights that cleanliness remains one of the key factors sustaining hawker centres as trusted public dining spaces in Singapore. More than just places to eat, hawker centres are part of the country's social fabric, bringing together people from different backgrounds through affordable meals and local flavors.

The continued relevance of hawker culture is also reflected in strong public confidence. Data from Singapore's National Environment Agency (NEA) shows customer and vendor satisfaction levels at hawker centres exceed 80%, while stall occupancy rates remain as high as 96%. High cleanliness standards and consistent operational management are seen as important factors helping hawker centres stay relevant amid Singapore's fast-evolving urban lifestyle.

As dining habits continue to evolve, hygiene expectations are also becoming more practical and personal. Statista data shows that the use of products such as tissue continues to rise alongside increasing out-of-home dining activities and demand for practical hygiene solutions.

For APP Group, this reflects how sustainability is becoming increasingly connected to everyday consumer experiences. In high-traffic dining environments such as hawker centres, products like tissue and food packaging are no longer viewed as operational necessities, but also as part of the hygiene and environmental standards consumers expect.

To support this ecosystem, APP Group provides sustainable tissue and paper-based packaging solutions designed to balance functionality, hygiene, and environmental responsibility. These efforts are part of Regenesis, APP Group's sustainability platform focused on forest conservation, ecosystem restoration, and responsible sourcing practices across its value chain.

"Through Regenesis, we want sustainability to become part of the everyday ecosystem that supports communities and businesses alike. Even small daily experiences, including dining environments, can contribute to broader environmental responsibility," added Elim Sritaba, APP Group's Chief Sustainability Officer.

For Singapore, sustainability is becoming part of how hawker culture continues to evolve. From cleaner dining habits to more environmentally conscious choices, the future of hawker centres depends not only on preserving tradition, but also on maintaining the standards that keep these spaces trusted by millions every week.

About APP Group

APP is a leading Indonesia-based pulp, paper, and forestry company supplying tissue, packaging, and paper products to more than 150 countries. Operating in Indonesia and China, APP integrates responsible sourcing and sustainability into its business strategy through its Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030. The company also introduced Regenesis, its platform to advance long-term environmental and social commitments.

SOURCE APP Group