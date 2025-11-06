APR Corp. maintains its history of record-breaking financial performance also in Q3 2025, anticipating exceeding KRW 1 trillion revenue by the end of the year

Q3 2025; revenue KRW 385.9 bn while Operating Profit KRW 96.1 bn, according to Provisional performance based on consolidation. A new quarter financial record

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global beauty company APR Corp. (CEO Byunghoon Kim) announced record-breaking financial results for the third quarter of 2025, solidifying its position as a leading force in the global K-beauty market and setting the stage to exceed KRW 1 trillion in annual revenue for the first time.

According to its provisional consolidated earnings, which were posted onto Data Analysis, Retrieval and Transfer System (DART) under Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) of Korea, APR Corp. recorded revenue of KRW 385.9 billion (approximately USD 267 million, as of Nov 6th) and operating profit of KRW 96.1 billion (approximately USD 66.5 million) for the quarter. These figures represent year-over-year growth of 122% in revenue and 253% in operating profit, marking the company's highest quarterly performance to date. Despite new U.S. tariff policy impacts in Q3 2025, APR Corp. achieved a strong 24.9% operating margin, maintaining three consecutive quarters of outperforming market expectations.

Driven by this momentum, APR Corp. is now virtually certain to reach its full-year goal of KRW 1 trillion in revenue. Cumulative revenue for the first three quarters totaled KRW 979.7 billion (approximately USD 678 million), more than double last year's figure, while cumulative operating profit reached KRW 235.2 billion (approximately USD 163 million), surpassing the KRW 200 billion mark for the first time. The company had already exceeded its total 2024 operating profit (KRW 122.7 billion) by the 1st half of 2025, with final 'new record' number to be determined following fourth-quarter performance.

Cosmetics and Beauty Devices Lead Growth

The cosmetics and beauty divisions were key growth drivers in Q3. Powered by surging global demand for K-beauty products, the cosmetics segment generated KRW 272.3 billion (approximately USD 189 million) in quarterly revenue, three times higher than the same period last year for the second consecutive quarters.

APR Corp's flagship skincare brand, 'medicube', continued to expand its global footprint beyond Korea. Alongside its best-selling Zero Pore Pad, various product lines—particularly the PDRN line-ups, which surpassed 15 million cumulative global sales, saw strong performance across the U.S., Korea, and international markets.

The beauty device division also maintained steady growth, with revenue of KRW 103.1 billion (approximately USD 71 million), up 39% year-over-year. As of September 2025, global cumulative sales of medicube AGE-R at-home beauty devices exceeded 5 million units. More than half of total device sales now come from overseas, reflecting robust demand from global retail customers and the successful launches of new products.

Overseas Revenue Surges 210%, Reaching 80% of Total Sales

APR Corp's international business posted a remarkable 210% year-over-year increase, exceeding KRW 300 billion in quarterly overseas sales for the first time. Overseas revenue accounted for 80% of total sales. The United States, representing 39% of total revenue, surpassed KRW 150 billion in quarterly sales, driven by strong results from various promotions such a 'Amazon Prime Day' and expanded distribution channels. In Japan, medicube ranked No. 1 in the beauty category during Qoo10's "Mega-Wari (Japan's one of the biggest online sales promotion periods)", while emerging regions such as Europe and Southeast Asia recorded nearly four times higher sales compare to same period last year.

Outlook: Momentum to Continue Through Holiday Season

Building on its record-breaking third quarter, APR Corp. plans to further strengthen performance in the fourth quarter—the year's biggest shopping season, encompassing Black Friday, Christmas, and New Year holidays. With K-beauty gaining strong traction among foreign consumers, APR Corp. will intensify its global marketing and sales efforts to sustain growth momentum through year-end.

An APR Corp. spokesperson said, "Thanks to enthusiastic support from global consumers, our cosmetics business delivered exceptional growth and helped drive record results in Q3. We will continue working to maximize performance across both domestic and international markets in the fourth quarter.

SOURCE APR Corp.