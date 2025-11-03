APR Corporation Announces 2025 Q3 Earnings and Hosts Online Earnings Presentation Call

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The major player of K-Beauty phenomenon, APR Corporation (APR Corp, CEO Byunghoon Kim) has announced that it will release its provisional third-quarter results for 2025 and hold an online earnings presentation to enhance communication with investors.

According to APR Corp, the event will take place on November 6 at 10 a.m. (KST) via the company's official website. Since its listing on the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) back in Feb 2024, APR Corp. has consistently hosted online presentations alongside each quarterly earnings announcement.

This quarter's presentation will be broadcast live as an audio webcast with simultaneous interpretation in both Korean and English. After the announcement, investors can access the webcast through a pop-up window on APR Corp's official website. To improve convenience and transparency for global investors, English-language materials will also be provided. The company plans to upload the full recording of the webcast afterward so that more investors can access the information at their convenience.

The presentation will be led by APR Corp's Vice President and CFO, Jaeha Shin, who will share details on the company's third-quarter performance and provide guidance for the fourth quarter. A Q&A session will also be held for Korean investors in attendance.

About APR Corporation

Founded in 2014, APR Corp. is a global beauty company operating various beauty brands, such as medicube, Aprilskin, and Forment. The company has achieved 11 consecutive years of revenue growth since its founding. In 2024, APR Corp. recorded sales of KRW 722.8 billion (approx. 505.2 million USD) and operating profit of KRW 122.7 billion (approx. 85.8 million USD). For the first half of 2025, the company reported sales of KRW 593.8 billion (approx. 415 million USD) and operating profit of KRW 139.1 billion (approx. 97.2 million USD).

With its rapid growth, APR Corp. achieved a direct listing on the Korea Exchange (KOSPI) in Feb 2024—just 10 years after its founding—and surpassed a market capitalization of KRW 9 trillion within 18 months from the initial listing and became a leading K-beauty stock.

APR Corp. continues to tackle the timeless human challenge of "aging" through a beauty industry perspective, offering innovative and irreversible solutions to customers. The company aims to expand beyond skincare and beauty devices into the broader healthcare sector, positioning itself as a comprehensive beauty and wellness enterprise.

How to Access APR's Audio Webcast

Visit APR Corp's official website and click the "Listen to Audio Webcast" button on the pop-up window

(APR Corp's Official Homepage (EN) : https://www.apr-in.com/en )

Enter your name, company, and email address, agree to the privacy policy, and click to join.

SOURCE APR Corp.