APRIL Rolls Out ASPiRE Programme to Nurture Future Sustainability Leaders

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- APRIL, one of the most technologically advanced pulp and paper producers in the world, has recently completed the latest round of recruitment for its "APRIL Sustainability Professional Readiness Programme" (ASPiRE), an accelerated on-the-job training initiative that empowers post-graduates to be future leaders in ESG and sustainability.

The 18-month programme offers candidates who hold a Master's degree from reputable international universities an opportunity to engage in a range of sustainability-related and supporting corporate roles within the operational and technical areas in the company. These roles encompass conservation and restoration, community development, R&D, fiber and mill sustainability, stakeholder engagement, communications and ESG reporting.

The ASPiRE programme equips candidates with the requisite skills and knowledge to become future leaders capable of tackling global issues in sustainable development. Candidates will also benefit from a unique learning experience and guidance from executives from across the organisation, further contributing to their professional and personal growth.

As a member of the RGE group of companies, APRIL is driving the sustainability agenda on a global level through ASPiRE. The programme attracts a diverse cohort of candidates from prestigious universities across the globe, ranging from Asia to Europe, covering a wide spectrum of academic disciplines.

Past alumni of ASPiRE have included graduates from the National University of Singapore, the University of Edinburgh's Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies and the Warwick School of Engineering, amongst others.

Examples of some of the projects that ASPiRE alumni have contributed to include APRIL's eco-restoration initiative, Restorasi Ekosistem Riau; programmes to address extreme poverty in Riau; the introduction of a gender action plan aligned with APRIL's Inclusive Progress commitment; and identifying opportunities for water conservation and reduction at the company's mills.

ASPiRE not only benefits APRIL by developing in-house sustainability talent but also contributes to building a pool of professional sustainability expertise in Indonesia and the broader Southeast Asia region. It also aligns with Indonesia's commitment to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and supports the country's sustainability agenda.

To be considered for the ASPiRE programme, applicants must meet specific academic criteria, have at least two years of work experience, demonstrate a strong interest in climate, nature, people and sustainable growth/circularity, and possess excellent verbal and written English skills.

Information on the ASPiRE programme and application process is available from APRIL's website here and Instagram @discoverapril.

