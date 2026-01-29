Arasan announces the immediate availability of the industries first xSPI NOR + eMMC NAND Combo PHY IP

NOR or NAND Flash? License AND! Arasan announces xSPI NOR AND eMMC NAND Combo PHY IP integrated seamlessly with its xSPI + eMMC Combo Controller IP

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arasan Chip Systems, a leading provider of semiconductor IP for mobile and automobile SoCs, today announced the immediate availability of its xSPI + eMMC Combo PHY IP. This IP integrates both xSPI and eMMC 5.1 PHY into a single unified solution, enabling support for two distinct memory protocols within the same IP. The xSPI + eMMC Combo PHY IP is targeted at mission critical applications in defense and aerospace industries for SoC's that require the reliability of the NOR Flash and bulk data storage capabilities and cost advantages of the NAND Flash. This IP can also be used by for life endangering applications like medical devices wherein reliability is paramount.

Arasan xSPI + eMMC Combo PHY IP

The xSPI + eMMC Combo PHY IP is engineered to address the growing demand for high-performance, area-efficient storage solutions in embedded and boot applications. By leveraging a shared I/O and analog front-end architecture, the design significantly reduces pin count and silicon footprint, delivering a cost-effective and power-optimized implementation for SoC and MCU platforms.

"This dual-mode PHY allows customers to seamlessly support both eMMC and next-generation xSPI devices with a single low pin count IP, lowering system cost and accelerating time to market. With the launch of our xSPI + eMMC Combo PHY IP , Arasan continues to push the boundaries of storage interface IP innovation," said Ron Mabry, VP of Sales at Arasan.

Arasan offers a comprehensive suite of mobile storage IP for solid state storage interfaces like UFS, eMMC, xSPI, NAND Flash and I2C Controller IP. Arasan has sold over 200 licenses of its eMMC IP and is also the leading provider xSPI IP thereby addressing the NOR and NAND Flash markets individually or how with this product, providing a combined solution.

The xSPI and eMMC Combo PHY IP is available to license immediately on leading foundries in nodes from 28nm to 3nm.

About Arasan:

Arasan Chip Systems is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces, with over a billion chips shipped with our IP. Our high-quality, silicon-proven Total IP Solutions encompass digital IP, Analog Mixed Signal PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK, and Software. With a strong focus on mobile SoCs, we have been at the forefront of the Mobile evolution since the mid-90s, supporting various mobile devices, including smartphones, automobiles, drones, and IoT devices, with our standards-based IP.

SOURCE Arasan Chip Systems, Inc.