ARC Group Announces Sponsors and Charitable Initiative for Capital Markets & M&A Forum 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Group will host the Capital Markets & M&A Forum 2026: Malaysia Edition in Kuala Lumpur, continuing its role in delivering one of Southeast Asia's most established platforms for capital markets dialogue and cross-border collaboration. The forum will take place on May 7, 2026, at EQ, Equatorial Plaza, Kuala Lumpur, bringing together senior executives, investors, advisors, and industry leaders from across regional and global markets.

Building on the success of prior editions, now in its fourth year, the 2026 forum will further strengthen engagement across the financial ecosystem while reinforcing ARC Group's commitment to responsible global engagement and long-term industry collaboration. Speakers will include Hiren Krishnani, Senior Director at Nasdaq, who leads capital markets activities across the ASEAN region and will share insights on navigating global capital markets and positioning companies for successful listings.

Register for the event here.

Sponsors of the Capital Markets & M&A Forum 2026

The Capital Markets & M&A Forum 2026: Malaysia Edition is supported by a distinguished group of sponsors representing leading institutions across capital markets, legal advisory, accounting, and professional services.

ARC Group extends its sincere appreciation to the following sponsors for their continued support and collaboration in advancing cross-border dialogue and strengthening connections across Southeast Asia's financial ecosystem.

Sponsors Include:

ARC Group Securities

MarcumAsia

Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel （SRFC）

Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC (HTFL)

SFAI Malaysia PLT

UHY

NS Cell Company Limited

Rimôn Law

King Kee Appraisal and Advisory

Ogier

KL Wellness City

Ascentium 皋翊 (FKA Harneys)

Edgar Agents

Appleby

Efficiency

Federal Filings

Lucosky Brookman LLP

Their participation reflects a shared commitment to supporting capital formation, facilitating cross-border transactions, and fostering collaboration across regional and global markets.

Supporting Feed My Starving Children

As part of this year's Capital Markets & M&A Forum Kuala Lumpur, ARC Group is proud to support Feed My Starving Children (FMSC), a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing nutritious meals to children and families facing hunger around the world.

Through partnerships with local organizations in more than 70 countries, FMSC distributes life-saving meals to communities most in need, helping address one of the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges.

Attendees, partners, and members of the broader network are invited to support this initiative through voluntary contributions made via the fundraising page linked below.

For perspective, a contribution of just $106 can provide a child with one nutritious meal every day for an entire year, helping deliver sustained nutritional support to communities facing food insecurity.

Support the initiative here.

About the Event

The forum will feature keynote presentations and panel discussions led by senior industry professionals, focusing on key trends shaping capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and international expansion strategies. Confirmed speakers include Drew Bernstein, Co-CEO of MarcumAsia; Paul Chong, Partner at ARC Group; and Ian Hanna, CEO of ARC Securities.

Additional sessions will explore the intersection of entrepreneurship, capital strategy, and international expansion, highlighting Southeast Asia's growing role as a hub for cross-border investment.

With participation expected to exceed previous years, the 2026 Kuala Lumpur edition aims to be the largest forum to date, reinforcing ARC Group's commitment to supporting Malaysia's financial ecosystem and connecting regional companies with global capital opportunities.

Register for the event here.

About ARC Group

ARC Group is a global investment bank and management consultancy supporting companies through cross-border financial advisory, M&A, IPOs, SPAC transactions, financing, and consulting services. Headquartered in Hong Kong with offices in Mainland China, the United States, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, ARC Group delivers integrated solutions across multiple jurisdictions.

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

ARC Group

June Xie

[email protected]

SOURCE ARC Group