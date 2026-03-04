Arduino and Qualcomm Launch Hackster's First Developer Contest of 2026 Global Competition Kicks Off With 300 Arduino UNO Q Boards and Opportunities to Showcase Edge AI Innovation

SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arduino and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. have announced the launch of Hackster's first global developer contest of 2026, inviting engineers, makers, and innovators worldwide to build groundbreaking projects using the newly introduced Arduino® UNO™ Q platform.

The competition is hosted on Hackster.io and is supported by a strong ecosystem of technology partners, with the goal of accelerating innovation in AI, IoT, robotics, and edge computing. The contest empowers developers to turn bold ideas into real-world solutions that demonstrate the future of connected intelligence.

To support participation, the organizers will give away 300 Arduino UNO Q boards, enabling developers to prototype, experiment, and deploy their ideas on cutting-edge hardware.

At the heart of the competition is the Arduino UNO Q, a hybrid platform that combines a Qualcomm Dragonwing™ QRB2210 MPU running Linux with an STM32 microcontroller for real-time control. This dual-architecture design enables developers to build sophisticated applications that blend AI inference, real-time processing, and cloud connectivity.

Participants will develop using Arduino® App Lab, which allows seamless integration of Arduino sketches, Python applications, and AI models within a single workflow. Native support for machine learning at the edge—including computer vision and audio AI—makes the UNO Q especially well-suited for on-device intelligence.

The board also offers rich connectivity and expandability, including Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth® 5.1, HDMI, USB-C, camera and display connectors, classic Arduino headers, and Qwiic support, enabling rapid prototyping across a wide range of use cases.

The contest is open to developers of all experience levels, from students and hobbyists to professional engineers. Participants are encouraged to submit projects addressing real-world challenges across multiple domains, including industrial IoT, home automation, robotics, gaming, and social impact.

Projects will be evaluated on innovation, technical execution, user experience, sustainability, and scalability, encouraging participants to think beyond prototypes and toward deployable solutions.

How to Participate

Developers can join the contest by registering on Hackster.io . Winning teams and individuals will receive cash prizes, global visibility on Hackster.io, and industry recognition. The Best in Show award includes a paid trip to Maker Faire Rome 2026, where winners will showcase their projects to an international audience of makers, engineers, and technology leaders.

For more information, please refer to our official press release here .

SOURCE Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.