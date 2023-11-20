ART AND DINE PROGRAM IS BACK AT THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI

Dining amidst curated artworks of Indonesia's promising artists at Bejana in collaboration with Galeri Zen1

BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a success with two series of Art and Dine program in 2022, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali and Galeri Zen1 collaborate again to bring a group exhibition of promising women artists to Bejana, the resort's signature restaurant, offers Indonesian and authentic Balinese dishes. Highlighting gastronomy and culture through arts, the limited-time offer Dine and Art program in Bejana is starting from 22 November to 22 December 2023. The art installation is curated by Galeri Zen1, a Bali-based fine art collector and consultant curate the art installation.

Bejana - The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

"It is great to welcome back Galeri Zen1 to display beautiful fine arts to Bejana. Through Art and Dine program, guests can taste authentic Indonesian and Balinese cuisine while enjoying a beautiful arts collection," said Subin Dharman, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

In this series, Galeri Zen1 introduce beautiful paintings from three inspiring artists to display their artworks in Bejana. Joining this exhibition, the gallery showcases artworks from Erica Hestu Wahyuni. Erica is a renowned Indonesian artist born and raised in Yogyakarta, Java. In Erica's works, many subjects are presented on the canvas, representing a compact and crowded arrangement, usually unpretentious expressions of herself and they reflect her experiences and interests. Her art may be childlike, but they are certainly not simplistic. Each work contains interesting narrative qualities, which reveal the worldview of the artist.

Alongside Erica, Galeri Zen1 also displays artwork from Ni Nyoman Sani, an Indonesian postwar and contemporary painter who was born in 1975. Ni Nyoman Sani's work has been offered at auction multiple times, with realized prices ranging from 513 USD to 899 USD, depending on the size and medium of the artwork. Since 2010, the record price for this artist at auction is 899 USD for In Love, sold at Sidharta Auctioneers in 2017. She recently won the 13th UOB Painting of The Year Indonesia, UOB Painting of The Year is an annual art competition, the longest-running in Singapore and one of the most recognised in Southeast Asia.

Another artist is Satya Cipta, born in Lombok in 1988 to a Balinese family now living in Lampung. She was raised in an environment where the Balinese are a minority that has to struggle constantly for recognition. Most of her paintings talk about the feminist vision of the world.

For more information, visit https://www.bejanaindonesianrestaurant.com/ and join the conversation on social media with #RCMemories.

