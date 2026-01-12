Celebrate Prosperity and Togetherness at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Welcoming the Year of the Horse in Bali's leading luxury family resort.

BALI, Indonesia, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, Bali invites guests to embrace the auspicious spirit of the Lunar New Year with a curated collection of festive dining experiences designed to unite families in an atmosphere of warmth, celebration, and refined indulgence. This year's highlights include a sumptuous Lunar New Year's Eve Dinner and an elegant Lunar New Year Afternoon Tea, each thoughtfully crafted to honor cherished traditions while elevating the holiday with contemporary flair.

Chinese New Year at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

The Lunar New Year's Eve Dinner at Senses presents a vibrant culinary celebration overlooking the resort's beautifully manicured garden. Guests are welcomed to savor an abundant buffet featuring freshly steamed dim sum, golden spring rolls, decadent roast duck, fragrant wok-fried specialties, and symbolic dishes representing prosperity, longevity, and good fortune. Complemented by live carving stations and traditional festive desserts, this memorable evening invites families to gather in the spirit of unity and abundance. Available on 16 February 2026 from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., priced at IDR 1,000,000++ per person.

For those seeking a more leisurely celebration, the Lunar New Year Afternoon Tea offers a refined experience inspired by timeless Asian traditions. Guests can indulge in handcrafted sweet and savory delights, including mandarin orange cake, crispy vegetable money bags symbolizing good fortune, dried fruits, plums, and other festive treats. Paired with premium loose-leaf teas and enjoyed against panoramic ocean views, this elevated experience sets the tone for meaningful moments shared with loved ones. Available from 15–20 February 2026, priced at IDR 1,100,000++ for two people.

"We are delighted to welcome guests to The Ritz-Carlton, Bali for this meaningful celebration of the Lunar New Year," said Go Kondo, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. "Our culinary teams have thoughtfully crafted experiences that honor cherished traditions while showcasing the richness of Asian flavors."

For more information, please visit the website at ritzcarltonbali.com or email [email protected].

About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Built on a sprawling 12.7 hectares white beach front and elevated cliff top settings, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali feature 313 oceanfront suites and villas, enjoying the unobstructed view of the Indian Ocean and the resort's lush garden. Completing the experiences, a glass elevator connects the cliff and the beach-front, five restaurants and bars, The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom and meeting facilities, a wedding chapel, as well as The Ritz-Carlton Spa. Ladies and gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is proudly presents the timeless charms of Indo-Balinese hospitality.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

Delivering the Gold Standard in service in coveted destinations around the world, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates more than 120 hotels in over 35 countries and territories. From iconic urban destinations to stretches of paradise in untouched corners of the earth, The Ritz-Carlton offers the opportunity for true discovery and transformative escapes that stay with guests long after they depart. Committed to thoughtful innovation, The Ritz-Carlton encompasses two groundbreaking brand extensions, Ritz-Carlton Reserve and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Ritz-Carlton Reserve is a collection of rare estates set apart from the world, where personalized care and cultural immersion are paramount. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection translates the brand's legendary service and hospitality for sea, reimagining the ultra-luxury cruising category. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, X, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. The Ritz-Carlton is committed to supporting the destinations where it operates through Community Footprints, the company's social and environmental responsibility program.

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton, Bali