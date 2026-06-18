ARTERY MCU Adds BGA100 Package to Boost Dexterous Hand and Robot Joint Control Applications

HSINCHU, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the rapid development of the humanoid robot, dexterous hand, and smart robot markets, Artery Technology announces the addition of a BGA100 package option to its high-performance AT32F435/437 MCU series, further expanding its product portfolio. The new BGA100 package measures only 7×7 mm. While maintaining high-performance computing capabilities and rich peripheral resources, it effectively reduces PCB footprint, offering higher space utilization and design flexibility for high-density control systems. It is particularly suitable for space-constrained applications such as dexterous hands, robot joints, UAV flight controllers, and smart gimbals.

In recent years, humanoid robots have gradually become a key development direction for the global technology industry, with dexterous hands and robot joints regarded as core components for achieving precise motion control. As the degrees of freedom in robots continue to increase, control architectures are evolving from centralized designs toward distributed designs. More control nodes are being directly embedded within joints, fingers, and end-effectors, requiring systems to integrate computing, control, sensing, and communication functions simultaneously within limited spaces.

Under this trend, the importance of miniaturized and highly integrated control solutions is growing day by day. To meet the demands of high-density design, Artery has added the BGA100 package to the AT32F435/437 series. The small-size package helps improve PCB space utilization and allows control circuits to be further integrated into space-limited structures such as joints and fingers, assisting developers in creating more compact and highly integrated control systems.

In addition to the advantages of the small-size package, the AT32F435/437 also features rich motor control resources capable of supporting multi-axis control architecture designs. Through built-in Advanced Timers, high-speed ADCs, and encoder feedback processing capabilities, a single MCU can support up to three sets of motor control systems. This helps reduce system complexity and the number of control nodes, thereby improving overall space utilization. This architecture is particularly suitable for multi-axis synchronous control applications such as dexterous hands, robot joints, and smart servos, assisting developers in building higher-density and cost-effective control systems.

Key features of the AT32F435/437 BGA100 include:

7×7 mm Small-Size Package

The BGA100 package measures only 7×7 mm, effectively reducing PCB footprint and helping to integrate control circuits into space-constrained joints, fingers, and other high-density control systems.

Single MCU Supports Up to 3 Sets of Motor Control

The AT32F435/437 adopts an Arm Cortex-M4 core with a maximum frequency of 288MHz. It includes built-in DSP/FPU computing units, multiple Advanced Timers, and high-speed ADC resources, capable of supporting multi-axis motion control and real-time feedback computation requirements.

Supports Distributed Control Architecture

The product features two built-in CAN 2.0B communication interfaces, meeting the real-time data exchange needs of multi-node control systems and facilitating synchronous control and collaborative operation between joints and control nodes.

Suitable for High-Density Embedded Control Applications

In addition to dexterous hands and robot joints, the AT32F435/437 BGA100 package is also suitable for application scenarios with high demands for space and performance, such as UAV flight controllers, smart gimbals, smart servos, and industrial control. Taking dexterous hand applications as an example, a single finger typically requires the integration of multiple joints, motors, drivers, encoders, and sensing elements, leaving very limited system space. The AT32F435/437 BGA100 package assists developers in integrating high-performance control capabilities within limited spaces and achieves multi-motor control via a single MCU, meeting the new generation of robotic systems' demands for high-density design and real-time control.

As smart robots, high-end automation equipment, and edge control applications continue to develop, the demand for miniaturized, high-performance, and highly integrated control solutions in system design continues to rise. By adding the BGA100 package option, Artery further perfects its AT32 MCU product layout, providing developers with more design choices to help create smaller and more efficient smart control systems.

SOURCE ARTERY Technology