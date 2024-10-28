ARTERY Unveils AT32M412/M416 Motor Control MCU with 180MHz High Performance

TAIPEI, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, ARTERY announced the launch of its high-performance AT32M412/M416 MCU, specifically designed for motor control, providing an ideal solution for transportation tools, home appliances, and industrial control applications.

With the rapid growth in global industrial automation, smart home devices, and power tools, there is an increasing demand for efficient and precise motor control chips. The AT32M412/M416 series is aimed at meeting this demand, integrating a rich array of peripherals and offering high-speed computing performance.

Powerful Computing Performance and Enhanced Storage Efficiency

The AT32M412/M416 is powered by a high-performance ARM® Cortex®-M4 core operating at up to 180 MHz. Equipped with a single-precision floating-point unit (FPU) and a digital signal processor (DSP), it delivers ample processing power for motor applications. The MCU offers 64 KB to 128 KB of Flash memory, 16 KB SRAM, and a 1 KB OTP data storage area. The integrated memory includes a secure area for code execution protected by sLib, enabling secure, low-power operation, which simplifies system design and enhances flexibility.

Comprehensive Functionality and Peripheral Resources for Diverse Control Needs

The AT32M412/M416 series MCUs integrate rich peripherals to meet diverse functional and connectivity requirements of motor applications. These include four operational amplifiers (OP, supporting PGA mode), two comparators (CMP), two USARTs, two I²Cs, two SPI/I²S interfaces, an advanced PWM timer designed for motor control, five 16-bit general-purpose timers, two basic timers, two 12-bit ADCs with 18 external channels (sampling rate up to 2.5Msps), two DACs, and up to 46 fast GPIO ports. The AT32M412 supports CAN bus, while the AT32M416 offers an upgrade to CAN-FD, meeting higher standards for industrial control applications.

Additionally, the OPs feature input protection circuitry capable of handling high-voltage inputs, simplifying external MOSFET current sampling circuits. The two ADCs with 18 external channels each have independent data sampling registers. The advanced timer supports dual brake inputs and bidirectional brake functionality, ensuring fast response to exceptional events to protect circuits or motors.

Flexible Packaging Options for Broad Application Scenarios

The AT32M412/M416 series (eight models) is available in four package options—TSSOP24, QFN32, LQFP32, and LQFP48. The device operates within an industrial-grade temperature range of -40°C to 105°C, with a supply voltage of 2.4V to 3.6V. It provides precise and efficient control for simple DC motors, stepper motors, as well as complex brushless DC motors (BLDC) and permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSM), making it especially suitable for electric scooters, motorcycles, e-bikes, washing machines, compressors, inverters, industrial fans, servo motors, and power tools.

Comprehensive Motor Development Ecosystem to Boost Development Efficiency

ARTERY offers a complete motor development ecosystem, including user-friendly hardware and software tools like the AT-START-M412/M416 motor development board, AT-MOTOR-EVB motor development board, and the AT32M412 E-Bike development board. Coupled with a motor control algorithm library for PMSM (BLDC) motors and support for AT-Link or third-party debuggers, the ecosystem is designed to drive BLDC motors, AC synchronous motors, and asynchronous motors. The ecosystem also includes free motor monitoring software with a user-friendly interface for real-time monitoring of motor parameters, status, and dynamic waveform displays, simplifying online debugging, accelerating development processes, and reducing time-to-market for motor control products.

Currently, AT32M412 and AT32M416 series products are available for samples and mass production.

SOURCE Artery Technology