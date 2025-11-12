Artistic Biomedical Founder Hung Lai Recognized for Transforming Taiwan's Dental Industry with Visionary Leadership at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025 Taiwan Chapter

TAIPEI, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artistic Biomedical's founder and chairman, Ms. Hung Lai, has been honored with the prestigious Master Entrepreneur award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 Taiwan Chapter, organized by Enterprise Asia. Her inspiring journey from a modest upbringing to leading one of Taiwan's most dynamic healthcare groups reflects an unwavering commitment to resilience, innovation, and compassionate service.

Defying convention, Ms. Lai founded her first dental clinic while still a university student, laying the foundation for what would later become Artistic Biomedical. Though her early years were marked by challenges—including failed partnerships and the profound disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic—she rebuilt the company with a data-driven mindset, cultivating strategic partnerships and introducing price transparency in dental care. This bold initiative addressed one of the industry's most pressing concerns: patients' fear of unpredictable costs, reshaping public trust and positioning Artistic Biomedical as a pioneer of accessible, affordable dental services.

Since its founding in 2012, Artistic Biomedical has grown into a nationwide network of 30 clinics, supported by nearly 200 professionals, including 100 dentists, and serving more than 200,000 patients. By Q2 of 2025, the company achieved an impressive annual revenue, with a remarkable 102% year-on-year growth rate. Building on this momentum, Artistic Biomedical expanded internationally, opening three new clinics in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in 2025 and securing exclusive distribution rights for Germany's OT Medical dental implant system across Taiwan region and Vietnam.

With her visionary approach, Ms. Lai continues to push the boundaries of healthcare innovation, elevating Artistic Biomedical from a local pioneer to a rising global player in dental services.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

