PARIS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Comité International d'Histoire de l'Art (CIHA) has existed since 1873 and its congresses have usually taken place every four years (sometimes colloquially referred to as the Art History Olympiad).

The only global event in this field, it allows researchers and professionals from the art and heritage disciplines to discuss, share, and debate a wide range of issues relating to art history and all of its political, social, and societal ramifications.

36th Congress of the Comité International d’Histoire de l’Art, June 23 to 28, 2024, Lyon, Centre de congrès Artprice by Artmarket Headquarters at The Museum of Contemporary Art Abode of Chaos dixit NYT (Lyon - France)

For France, which is hosting the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the CIHA will rank among the country's major events of the year.

Organized by the French Art History Committee (CFHA) in partnership with the National Institute of Art History (INHA), the Lumière University Lyon 2 and the Rhône-Alpes Historical Research Laboratory (LARHRA CNRS UMR 5190), the 36th edition of this congress will take place at the Congress Center of the Cité Internationale de Lyon from June 23 to 28, 2024 (https://www.cihalyon2024.fr/en/)

According to thierry Ehrmann, CEO of Artmarket.com and founder of Artprice:

"As one of its principal active patrons, Artprice is very happy to contribute to this global event, which is one of the most important for France and its international cultural policy. With participants from over 70 countries and more than 1000 speakers, this year's CIHA will be a superb intellectual complement to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Indeed, this extraordinary quadrennial Art History Congress consolidates France's efforts to re-establish itself as an important cultural player on the international scene (according to Artprice's Annual Art Market Report, it is already the leading art marketplace in continental Europe). We will of course be very pleased to welcome CIHA delegates to the global headquarters of Artprice by Artmarket, in the heart of the Contemporary Art Museum, La Demeure du Chaos / Abode of Chaos."

The theme of this 36th edition of the CIHA is "Matter and Materiality" which is "inherent to the conception, production, interpretation and conservation of artifacts in all cultures across all periods of time… The concept of materiality … refers to the fact that the artifacts are composed of materials and, at a theoretical level, to all the processes — technical, cultural and social — that undergird the realization and the material perception of works of art.

This theme opens onto a whole panoply of very topical questions that reflect major societal, ecological and ethical changes. The congress will also address a wide range of technical issues relating to different categories of objects, from paintings to prints, from architectural techniques to the use of waste materials, from the human body to clothing, among others.

Discover the CIHA program online: https://openagenda.com/fr/ciha-2024

According to Olivier Bonfait, President of the French Committee for the History of Art (CFHA), organizer of the CIHA 2024:

"By the quality and diversity of the planned discussions, the growing number of participants and the international response it has received, this Art History Congress is already a global success. And, considering Artprice's contribution to Art History by enhancing art market transparency, their support of this Congress is a great honor and makes perfect sense. Because the International Congress in Lyon is essentially a major celebration of Art History knowledge."

During the congress, there will be more than 1000 speakers from more than 70 countries and Turkish author Orhan Pamuk, a Nobel Prize laureate, will deliver the opening speech.

Among the talks on the multiple subjects related to the main themes of the congress, there will be presentations by several prestigious speakers including Georges Didi-Huberman (EHESS, Paris), Éric de Chassey (INHA, Paris), Sven Dupré (Utrecht University, Netherlands), Finbarr Barry Flood (New York University, New York, USA), Tim Ingold (University of Aberdeen, Scotland), Isabelle Pallot-Frossard (President of the Fondation des Sciences du Patrimoine, Paris), Antoine Picon (Harvard University Graduate School of Design, Cambridge, USA), Devika Singh (Courtauld Institute, London), Gabriela Siracusano (Universidad Nacional Tres de Febrero, Buenos Aires, Argentina) and Monika Wagner (Universität Hamburg, Hamburg).

Several round tables will address issues related to digital technology, the art market, libraries, international research and restoration programs. And because the congress cannot address the subject of 'matter' without giving a voice to those who work on it, two international artists will present their relationship to materiality (in partnership with the Museum of Contemporary Art in Lyon): Sheela Gowda (from India) and Jefferson Pinder (from the USA, with support from the Terra Foundation). Artprice and its L'Organe Museum of Contemporary Art which manages La Demeure du Chaos (otherwise known as the "Abode of Chaos", Dixit The New York Times) will participate in collaborative knowledge-sharing workshops.

In the evenings, discussions will continue during exceptional events organized with partner museums and foundations and the support of active patrons.

A special evening will be hosted at the global headquarters of Artprice by Artmarket, with a visit to its historical and unique documentary archive of art market knowledge from 1700 to the present day, located in the heart of its Contemporary Art Museum at the Abode of Chaos. A meeting will also be scheduled between its founding President, thierry Ehrmann, the scientific managers of the different departments of Artprice and CIHA researchers.

In addition, the Circle of Lyon Museum Patrons will host a reception at the Lyon Museum of Fine Arts during which restored works from its collection will be presented, and Lyon's Museum of Contemporary Art will host the re-edition of a banquet designed by the Swiss artist Daniel Spoerri, thanks to a loan from the National Center of Visual Arts and the collaboration of Michelin-starred Lyon-based chef, Jérémy Galvan.

There will also be various heritage excursions to the surrounding Auvergne / Rhône-Alpes region during the last day of the congress (Friday 28 June 2024). Congress participants will thus be able to discover some important cultural places such as the buildings designed by Le Corbusier (Firminy and Le Couvent de la Tourette), the monumental heritage at Bâtie d'Urfé and Puy-en-Velay, the exceptional Palais Idéal du Facteur Cheval (Postman Cheval's Ideal Palace), the Royal Monastery of Brou and the major museums of the region including those of Grenoble and Saint-Etienne, as well as important sites for conservation and restoration techniques (ARC Nucléart in Grenoble).

Throughout the congress, participants will be able to visit the city's museums, contemporary art centers and galleries, and discover the architectural heritage of the city's different eras (the Old Lyon district, the buildings designed by Tony Garnier, the city's industrial heritage, etc.). Lyon is classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Artprice by Artmarket will be participating in a simultaneous Book Fair at the Lyon Convention Center that will allow participants to discover the most recent publications from major French and international publishers. Presentations of publications related to the theme of the congress will allow participants to meet and discuss with their authors from all over the world.

The CIHA is placed under the high sponsorship of the Ministry of Culture and its Minister Rachida Dati, the Ministry of Europe & Foreign Affairs and its Minister Stéphane Séjourné, the Ministry of Higher Education & Research and its Minister Sylvie Retailleau. It is supported by major institutions: the National Center for Scientific Research, the National Institute of Art History, the École du Louvre, the Université Lumière Lyon 2, the École Nationale Supérieure de Lyon, and the Grenoble Alpes University.

The organizers would like to thank all the foundations and patrons who have sponsored the travel arrangements of speakers, regardless of their geographical origin, thanks to mobility grants: Gerda Henkel Stiftung (Düsseldorf), Deutsches Forum Für Kunstgeschichte (Paris), Fundación Proa (Buenos Aires), Getty Foundation (Los Angeles), Tiqitaq Foundation (France), Italian Cultural Institute of Lyon, Samuel H. Kress Foundation (New York), Wu Zuoren International Foundation of Fine Arts (Beijing).

At the same time, foundations, cultural partners and companies have contributed to the organization of the congress: Artprice by Artmarket, Antoine de Galbert Foundation, Bullukian Foundation (Lyon), macLYON – Museum of Contemporary Art of Lyon, the Lyon Museum of Fine Arts, the Gadagne Museums, the Musée l'Organe managing La Demeure du Chaos / Abode of Chaos, the Terra Foundation for American Art, the Academy of Fine Arts, and numerous individuals.

The CIHA Lyon 2024 Congress is open to anyone interested in art, Art History and cultural heritage.

Register and take part in all the opportunities this exceptional congress offers you including professional exchanges, the consolidation of your networks, unique and convivial moments, discoveries of all kinds, and privileged visits to the region's extraordinary heritage.

To register for the conference: https://www.cihalyon2024.fr/en/registration

To give financial support to the conference:

https://www.cihalyon2024.fr/en/help-us-intro/patronage

Welcome to Lyon, the global capital of Art History in June 2024. We look forward to meeting you

Contact: [email protected]

The Management Committee

Laurent Baridon, Judith Kagan, France Nerlich, Sophie Raux

