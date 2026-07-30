As Geopolitical Forces Shape Australian Markets, Mitrade Announces Bloomberg.com Partnership for a Better-Informed Financial World

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global broker Mitrade today announced a partnership with Bloomberg.com as geopolitical developments influence Australian currency, commodity and equity markets. For traders navigating these cross-border movements, timely news and broader context are becoming increasingly important.

Earlier this year, conflict in the Middle East interrupted oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and drove sharp volatility in global oil prices. Weeks later, the Reserve Bank of Australia raised the cash rate to 4.35%, citing conflict-related fuel pressures alongside elevated domestic inflation, with implications for the Australian dollar, bond yields and equity indices. Intervals between a geopolitical event and its local market consequence keeps shortening.

Against this backdrop, Mitrade's partnership with Bloomberg.com reflects the growing importance of credible business and financial information in understanding increasingly interconnected global markets. Bloomberg.com offers expert insights, custom watchlists, data tools, and 24/7 live TV and radio, helping its users connect the dots between markets, policy and global business.

"Australian traders operate in markets where information is abundant, but credibility is not. Bloomberg.com's trusted reporting and analysis bring depth to our commitment to market access and trader education," said Elven Jong, CEO of Mitrade Australia. "From today, selected Mitrade Pro clients receive Bloomberg.com subscriptions, helping them make better-informed decisions. This is a first step: we hope to deepen the synergy between Mitrade's trader-first approach and Bloomberg.com's global perspective in the coming year."

To date, Mitrade has received 65 industry awards across global and regional categories. Its recent accolades include Regulated Broker of the Year Global and Best Broker Education Global from International Business Magazine, and Best CFD Broker Global from Global Business & Finance Magazine. Together, these accolades recognise Mitrade's continued progress across regulatory standards, trader education and CFD brokerage.

About Mitrade

Mitrade is an award-winning CFD trading platform founded in Melbourne, trusted by 7M+ traders worldwide. It operates under top-tier financial regulators—Australia's ASIC (AFSL398528), Cyprus' CySEC (CIF438/23), the Cayman Islands' CIMA (SIB1612446), South Africa's FSCA (54842), and Mauritius's FSC (GB20025791)—delivering a secure, seamless, and intuitive trading experience.

The platform provides 1,000+ CFDs on indices, forex, commodities, ETFs, and shares. Mitrade redefines trading with millisecond execution, razor-thin spreads, robust risk management, and multi-device compatibility.

Trading involves risk. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or a solicitation.

Visit https://www.mitrade.com for more information.

SOURCE Mitrade Group