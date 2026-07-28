Broker Mitrade Extends AFA Sponsorship Through 2027, Citing Strong World Cup Interest Across Asia

BANGKOK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global CFD broker Mitrade has announced the renewal of its regional partnership with the Argentine Football Association (AFA) for another year, extending a collaboration built on shared values of preparation, discipline and performance.

The renewal also comes as the FIFA World Cup 26™ concludes a landmark tournament, with Argentina's title defence once again among its defining storylines. Asia followed the action closely, representing the Cup's largest audience for the tournament, according to Nikkei Asia. For Mitrade, the partnership offers another way to bring that story closer to fans across the region.

AFA is one of football's most established institutions. Founded in 1893, it is the oldest football association in South America and the governing body behind a national team that has won three World Cup titles and a record 16 Copa América championships. For a broker regulated across six global jurisdictions, that track record is exactly the standard Mitrade looks for in a partner.

"Sponsorships like this only work when the passion is real, and football's pull across Asia is impossible to miss," said Kevin Lai, Vice President of Mitrade Group. "Argentina's run this summer was a story fans everywhere were proud to follow, and we were glad to be part of it. We're looking forward to building on that into 2027, and continuing to connect with our community across Asia."

Mitrade enters the renewed partnership period with fresh industry recognition, having recently been named Global CFD Broker of the Year 2026 by Brands Review Magazine and Best Client Funds Protection Broker by Global Excellence Chronicle Magazine. Together with the AFA partnership, these awards add to Mitrade's momentum across Asia in 2026.

About Mitrade

Mitrade is a globally recognised, award-winning CFD trading platform licensed under the Cayman Islands' CIMA (SIB1612446), Mauritius's FSC (GB20025791), Australia's ASIC (AFSL398528), UAE's CMA (20200000397), South Africa's FSCA (FSP 54842) and Cyprus's CySEC (CIF438/23). The group democratises market access, connecting 7M+ traders to 1,000+ OTC derivatives, including indices, forex, commodities, ETFs and shares.

The platform offers microsecond execution, tight spreads, advanced risk mitigation and multi-device compatibility, ensuring an intuitive trading experience tailored to every trader.

Trading involves risks. This article is for informational purposes only and not financial advice, an offer, or a solicitation.

For more information, visit https://www.mitrade.com.

SOURCE Mitrade Group