BANGKOK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Asia is rapidly emerging as one of the world's most dynamic trading regions. Asia now accounts for approximately 3.2 million of the estimated 10 million active retail traders worldwide, making it the largest and fastest-growing regional market. Across the region, the number of active traders continues to grow, with the emphasis in 2026 shifting from opportunistic decisions to more structured, data-driven strategies.

As Southeast Asia's Trading Community Booms, VT Markets Steps Up at Traders Fair Thailand

This momentum is reflected in VT Markets' own data in Thailand. First-time traders on the platform grew by 45% in Q12026 vs the previous quarter, while daily users rose by 35% - signalling that more traders are not just entering the market, but staying engaged. Trading volume followed suit, climbing 40% and underscoring the growing appetite among Thai traders for multi-asset exposure.

It is against this backdrop that VT Markets participated as a Prime Sponsor at Traders Fair Thailand 2026, held on 23 May at ICONSIAM, Bangkok. The event drew over 2,500 attendees from across the trading ecosystem, bringing together brokers, introducing brokers, fintech companies, and market professionals under one roof.

As part of its presence at the expo, VT Markets' Business Development Manager Maury Murgioni took to the stage to deliver a session titled "The Psychology Behind Market Behavior," exploring the behavioural patterns and cognitive biases that shape how traders make decisions in live market conditions — a topic that resonates deeply as the region's trading community matures.

VT Markets' presence at Traders Fair Thailand underscored its long-term focus on Southeast Asia as a key growth market. The broker has been steadily deepening its regional footprint in 2026, hosting the 2026 APAC Gala: Future in Motion in Bangkok in April, and leading a community outreach visit to the Baan Nokkamin Foundation. These activities reflect a broker that sees its role in Southeast Asia extending well beyond the markets alone.

About VT Markets

VT Markets is a regulated multi-asset broker with a presence in over 160 countries as of today. It has earned numerous international accolades including Best Online Trading and Fastest Growing Broker. In line with its mission to make trading accessible to all, VT Markets offers comprehensive access to over 1,000 financial instruments and clients benefit from a seamless trading experience via its award-winning mobile application.

SOURCE VT Markets