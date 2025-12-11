Ascentium Acquires Marbury, Expanding Fund Administration Capabilities

SINGAPORE, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentium, a leading global business services platform headquartered in Singapore, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Marbury, a Hong Kong-based corporate advisory and fund administration services provider.

This strategic move strengthens Ascentium's position as Asia Pacific's most comprehensive provider of fund and corporate services, marking a significant milestone in expanding its capabilities across key regional jurisdictions.

(From left to right) Duncan Smith, Chairman and Founder of Marbury, Wendy Wang, Founding Management & Group President of Ascentium, Chris Dutka, Managing Director of Marbury and Ross Munro, Chief Executive Officer of Harneys Fiduciary, An Ascentium Company.

Marbury brings expertise in private equity fund administration, a strong market reputation for technical excellence, and a highly experienced team operating across Hong Kong SAR, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Bermuda, and Singapore. These locations closely align with Ascentium's existing footprint and support its commitment to delivering seamless, cross-border solutions.

As part of the integration, Marbury's fund services operations will migrate to FIS, the gold-standard platform for onboarding, fund administration, and compliance. This investment reflects Ascentium's focus on combining trusted know-how with purpose-led technology to enhance client experience.

Lennard Yong, Founding Management and Group CEO of Ascentium, commented: "We're delighted to welcome Marbury into the Ascentium family. Their deep market knowledge, service-first culture, and strong reputation make them a natural fit. This acquisition elevates our fund administration offering and reinforces our commitment to helping clients grow across jurisdictions."

Chris Dutka, Managing Director of Marbury stated: "Joining Ascentium presents an exciting opportunity for Marbury. Our expert team remains the same and our client relationships remain unchanged, but we now benefit from a stronger global platform, greater technology and broader service capabilities. We look forward to delivering even more value to our clients in the years ahead."

Duncan Smith, Chairman and Founder of Marbury added: "I'm excited to see Marbury take this next step as part of Ascentium. Having met Lennard and the leadership team, I'm confident this move will be transformative for our clients and the industry. Together, we are building a stronger platform that unites specialist knowledge and technology to deliver exceptional fund solutions worldwide."

Marbury's acquisition bolsters Ascentium's capability across corporate, finance and accounting, fund administration, human resources, and fiduciary and trust services, empowering the platform to deliver an exceptional client experience.

The addition of Marbury underscores Ascentium's ongoing strategy to bring together high-quality firms, specialist talent, and best-in-class technology to better serve clients. This venture builds on recent landmark acquisitions, including Harneys Fiduciary, InCorp Global, Links International and Virtuzone. With a presence in 45 cities across 23 markets and a team of more than 2,500 professionals, Ascentium now supports over 60,000 client entities worldwide.

About Ascentium

Ascentium is a leading global business services platform dedicated to helping businesses and individuals scale greater heights. Headquartered in Singapore, we drive extraordinary growth through expert people, purpose-led technology, and an unwavering commitment to service excellence.

With over 2,500 professionals across 45 cities in 23 markets globally, we deliver integrated solutions in corporate services, finance and accounting, fund administration, human resources, and fiduciary and trust services. Serving more than 60,000 client entities across diverse industries, Ascentium combines specialised expertise with innovative, technology-enabled solutions to help clients navigate complexity and unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth.

For more information, visit: ascentium.com

About Marbury

Established in 2012, Marbury delivers bespoke solutions to fund, corporate, and family‑office clients worldwide. We specialize in private equity fund administration and cross‑jurisdictional regulatory services, supported by advisory and structuring expertise, company formation and secretarial support, SPV accounting, and corporate governance. With a network spanning Hong Kong SAR, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, London, Singapore, and other offshore jurisdictions, Marbury empowers clients to navigate complex international landscapes with confidence, efficiency and distinction.

For more information, visit: www.marburys.com

