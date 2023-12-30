Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023 Thailand Winner Mondelez International (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Keeps Thailand Refreshed with Halls

SINGAPORE, Dec. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American multinational snacking company Mondelez International has an annual revenue of about USD26 billion and is operating in approximately 160 countries around the world. Under the Mondelez International (Thailand) Co., Ltd. branch company (Mondelez), Halls is one of the Mondelez Global Brands and is a heritage brand in Thailand, where it has been refreshing Thai people for more than 56 years. As the No. 1 candy brand in Thailand, Halls was the driving force that led Mondelez to earn its recent triumph at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2023 Thailand under the Inspirational Brand Category on August 25th.

Known as the leading Refreshing Candy brand in Thailand, Halls' products offer a long-lasting cooling sensation that helps people feel positively charged, centered, and clear, ready to take on life. Thus, it leans on its brand purpose of "Halls helps the world breathe better". Halls caters to consumers from ages 15 to over 50, having been there with its consumers for more than 56 years; its mini (Halls XS) candy was launched to match the lifestyles of the younger generation and working adults. The Halls brand consistently innovates to meet consumer needs and to continue to create excitement in the market. The brand's new Num Khang Sai (Shaved Ice) flavor is among these innovations that were the talk of the town during its launch.

Num Khang Sai (Shaved Ice) is a well-known dessert for Thai people. However, it has either disappeared or has evolved into modern desserts, such as Bingsu, over the years. As Thai people hold fond memories of the refreshing Num Khang Sai (Shaved Ice) during hot summers, Halls aimed to evoke their nostalgia with the concept of "shaved ice without ice". In addition to launching a candy flavored like Num Khang Sai (Shaved Ice), Halls also took the opportunity to help street vendors whose carts have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, 500 carts were refreshed with a new Halls makeover, and the vendors were also gifted shaved ice machines to help expand and grow their businesses.

As a global brand, Halls has strong R&D support from the region to ensure that Mondelez is meeting its consumer's needs. As a market leader, Mondelez continues to lead the way, whether it is in innovation, activation, or sustainability to set the right example for the company's peers within the same category. Most importantly, consumers are always at the center of what Mondelez does.

Moving forward, Halls will continue to further innovate in the area of well-being coupled with sustainable packaging. As Thailand is one of Mondelez's biggest markets for Halls, the company will continue to listen to its Thai consumers and excite them with partnerships and new products. It is also committed to continuously delivering the best quality products to its consumers. Furthermore, Mondelez will continue to drive growth in other categories, such as Biscuits & Chocolate, with its company's purpose of "Snacking Made Right".

