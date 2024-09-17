Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 Celebrates Taiwan’s Trailblazers in Inclusive Entrepreneurship

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 proudly celebrated Taiwan's leading business leaders and enterprises driving the future of inclusive entrepreneurship. In an exclusive ceremony held on 13th September at the Grand Hyatt, Taipei, industry leaders were honored for their outstanding contributions to fostering diverse, equitable, and innovative business practices. Organized by regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the APEA is Asia's largest award networking platform, spanning 16 markets annually. Under the theme "Celebrating Inclusive Entrepreneurship", the 2024 Awards recognize visionary business leaders whose initiatives and strategies have actively contributed to the realization of an inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem in Taiwan.

The award recipients were selected from over 150 nominees through a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.

Since 2007, the Awards has been organized all over the region with past recipients comprising Taiwan's Douglas Tong Hsu, Hong Kong's Francis Lui and Lawrence Ho, TTC Vietnam's Dang Van Thanh, Thailand's Supaluck Ampuj, Cuckoo Malaysia's Hoe Kian Choon, Indonesia's Hary Tanoesoedibjo and Mochtar Riady, India's Adi Godrej, and the Philippines' Dennis Anthony Uy.

Dr. Fong Chan Onn, Chairman of Enterprise Asia, expressed in his welcome speech that "We stand at a pivotal moment where the entrepreneurial spirit can act as a powerful catalyst for change. By championing inclusive entrepreneurship, we can address social inequalities, create jobs, and foster resilient communities. Our collective efforts can lead to a future where entrepreneurship is not just a privilege for the few, but an opportunity for many."

Among the notable awardees are Fwusow Industry Co., Ltd.'s Chairman Yau-Kuen Hung, Excellence Optoelectronics Inc.'s President Huang, Fang-Yue, and Qisda Corporation's President Joe Huang, who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to fostering diversity and equal opportunities within the entrepreneurial landscape through championing inclusivity and creating pathways for various individuals to thrive in the business world.

Further outstanding awardees include Golden Insurance Brokers Co., Ltd. under the Fast Enterprise category, CPC Corporation, Taiwan and Wincomm Corporation under the Inspirational Brand category, and Pacific SOGO Department Stores Co., Ltd. and Raydium Semiconductor Corporation under the Corporate Excellence category.

The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Taiwan Chapter is supported by the Strategic Public Relations Group (SPRG) and Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE), with KPMG Taiwan as the Official Assurance Partner. PR Newswire is the Official News Release Distribution Partner, and Commercial Times, Dailywire.asia, and SME Magazine are the Media Partners.

AWARD RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 202 4 TAIWAN CHAPTER

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY NAME COMPANY INDUSTRY LAI WEN CHANG CHAIRMAN ALLJACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. MANUFACTURING LAI HUNG FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN ARTISTIC BIOMEDICAL LIMITED COMPANY HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY LINDA LU CHAIRMAN AWESOME GROUP EDUCATION & TRAINING KAI-LUN HUANG CHAIRMAN & CEO BAUSEN INC. BUILDING MATERIALS HUANG, SHIH-CHUN CHAIRMAN CHAINSEA INFORMATION INTEGRATION CO., LTD. TELECOMMUNICATIONS & ICT LEE SHUN-CHIN CHAIRMAN & STANDING DIRECTOR CPC CORPORATION, TAIWAN OIL & GAS ANDY SU CHAIRMAN & CEO DARFON ELECTRONICS CORP. MANUFACTURING HUANG, FANG-YUE PRESIDENT EXCELLENCE OPTOELECTRONICS INC. AUTOMOTIVE DR. YUNG-CHANG CHANG MANAGING DIRECTOR FAR EASTERN ELECTRONIC TOLL COLLECTION CO., LTD. TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS RICK LIAO CHAIRMAN FORESTAR BROKERAGE CO., LTD. FINANCIAL SERVICES YAU-KUEN HUNG CHAIRMAN FWUSOW INDUSTRY CO., LTD. FOOD & BEVERAGE CHANG, CHIH-CHIANG CEO GLORY TECHNOLOGY SERVICE INC. TELECOMMUNICATIONS & ICT WILLIAM TSAI GENERAL MANAGER GOLDEN INSURANCE BROKERS CO., LTD. FINANCIAL SERVICES EDWARD HSIEH CHAIRMAN HD RENEWABLE ENERGY CO., LTD ENERGY CHEN, YING-CHIH CEO HUSHAN AUTOPARTS INC. AUTOMOTIVE WAYNE YANG GENERAL MANAGER IV TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. MANUFACTURING CHENG, CHENG-KUN PRESIDENT NAN HOANG TRAFFIC INSTRUMENT CO., LTD. MANUFACTURING SHU-CHEN CHEN GENERAL MANAGER NEFFUL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PTE. LTD., TAIWAN BRANCH DIRECT SELLING JOE HUANG PRESIDENT QISDA CORPORATION MANUFACTURING HERMIT YK HUANG CHAIRMAN & CEO RAYDIUM SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION SEMICONDUCTOR CHENG HSIEN WU CHAIRMAN YUAN JIN CHUANG ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. FOOD & BEVERAGE

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY FORESTAR BROKERAGE CO., LTD. FINANCIAL SERVICES GOLDEN INSURANCE BROKERS CO., LTD. FINANCIAL SERVICES IV TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. MANUFACTURING PRESIDENT INFORMATION CORP. TELECOMMUNICATIONS & ICT

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY ARTISTIC BIOMEDICAL LIMITED COMPANY HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY AWESOME GROUP EDUCATION & TRAINING CNC-TAKANG CO., LTD. TRADING & WHOLESALING CPC CORPORATION, TAIWAN OIL & GAS H2U CORPORATION PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES NAN HOANG TRAFFIC INSTRUMENT CO., LTD. MANUFACTURING WINCOMM CORPORATION MANUFACTURING

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY ACE EDULINK CO., LTD. EDUCATION & TRAINING ALLJACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. MANUFACTURING CHAINSEA INFORMATION INTEGRATION CO., LTD. TELECOMMUNICATIONS & ICT EXCELLENCE OPTOELECTRONICS INC. AUTOMOTIVE FARADAY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION SEMICONDUCTOR GREENFILTEC.LTD SEMICONDUCTOR GREENYN BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. MANUFACTURING HUSHAN AUTOPARTS INC. AUTOMOTIVE NEFFUL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PTE. LTD., TAIWAN BRANCH DIRECT SELLING PACIFIC SOGO DEPARTMENT STORES CO., LTD. RETAIL RAYDIUM SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION SEMICONDUCTOR SHIN KONG LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. FINANCIAL SERVICES TAI FUNG TRADING CO., LTD. ENERGY UNIVERGY SOLAR ENERGY YUAN JIN CHUANG ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. FOOD & BEVERAGE

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

