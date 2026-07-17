KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's most distinguished business leaders and high-performing enterprises took center stage at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2026 Regional Edition, recognized for forging enduring legacies of excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth. Organized by Enterprise Asia, the prestigious awards ceremony was held on 15 July 2026 at InterContinental Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2026 Regional Edition Forges Legacies with Trailblazers Across Asia

Under the theme "Forging Legacy: Celebrating Excellence, Inspiring Tomorrow", the Awards celebrated outstanding enterprises and visionary leaders whose achievements have created lasting impact across their industries and communities. The Awards paid tribute to industry leaders that exemplify excellence, resilience, foresight, and sustainable growth, whose commitment to innovation, responsible business practices, and long-term value creation continues to inspire future generations and contribute to Asia's economic advancement.

More than 100 nominations from across the region underwent a rigorous judging process conducted by a distinguished panel of experts. Nominees were assessed based on leadership excellence, business performance, innovation, sustainability, governance, and overall impact. Following extensive deliberations, exceptional winners were selected across five award categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, Corporate Excellence, and the newly introduced Corporate Integrity and Governance Excellence Award, which recognizes organizations demonstrating exemplary governance, ethical leadership, transparency, and effective risk management.

Since 2007, the Awards has been organized throughout the region, recognizing exceptional business leaders and enterprises that have made significant contributions to entrepreneurship and economic development. Past recipients include Mr. Kwek Leng Beng of Hong Leong Group Singapore, Thailand's Supaluck Umpujh of The Mall Group, China's Xu RongMao of Shimao Group, Indonesia's Hary Tanoesoedibjo of MNC Group, India's Adi Godrej of Godrej Group, the Philippines' Manuel Villar of Vista Land, and Hoe Kian Choon of Cuckoo Malaysia.

During his welcome address, President of Enterprise Asia Richard Tsang emphasized that in today's rapidly changing environment, enterprises must go beyond adaptation and actively shape the future through innovation, collaboration, and bold leadership. He highlighted that those who embrace transformation with purpose will be best positioned to drive sustainable growth and create lasting impact.

This year's distinguished awardees comprise inspiring leaders under the Master Entrepreneur category such as Datuk David Chong Kok Wei, CEO of Chong Kia Hoi Realty Sdn Bhd, and Na Chin Teong, Managing Director of Koike (M) Sdn Bhd, recognized for steering their organizations to greater heights through vision, resilience, and entrepreneurial excellence.

Awardees under the Inspirational Brand category include Thailand's Electricity Generating Authority Of Thailand (EGAT) and Malaysia's Metrocity. Rising enterprises such as Wellous Indonesia and OneAssist Consumer Solutions Private Limited of India took home the Fast Enterprise Award, while industry leaders including Malaysia's Sunway Medical Centre Penang were celebrated under the Corporate Excellence category, and the inaugural Corporate Integrity and Governance Excellence Award was presented to exemplary organizations such as Singapore's Kaplan Higher Education Academy and Arvato Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

Prior to the APEA 2026 Regional Edition, the Asia Economic Forum (AEF) 2026 convened business leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and industry experts from across the region to explore the forces shaping Asia's next phase of economic growth.

Held under the theme "Accelerating Transformation: Pioneering Asia's Next Economic Chapter", the Forum convened international policymakers and industry leaders to explore strategies for navigating an increasingly complex global landscape shaped by rapid technological advancement, shifting workforce dynamics, and evolving sustainability expectations.

Tan Sri Dr. Fong Chan Onn, Chairman of Enterprise Asia, set the tone for the Forum by highlighting key shifts reshaping Asia's economic landscape, from trade volatility and technological disruption to rising sustainability demands. He noted that AI and digital innovation are accelerating industry change, stressing that future growth will be driven by enterprises that adapt quickly, collaborate, and lead with bold strategies.

The Forum featured distinguished speakers from the public and private sectors, including Jarod Ho, Head of Sustainability at Pos Malaysia and Paul Puspanathan, Global Supply Chain Controller & Global SC Finance Shared Service Leader at Baker Hughes. Alongside other industry leaders, they shared valuable insights on emerging trends, disruptive technologies, sustainable growth strategies, and the leadership required to shape Asia's next chapter of economic transformation.

The AEF 2026 and APEA 2026 Regional Edition are supported by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia, CCI France Malaysia, Consortium of Indian Industries in Malaysia (CIIM), EUROCHAM Malaysia, and Myanmar Business Executives Association (MBE), with PR Newswire serving as the Official News Release Distribution Partner and Dailywire.asia as the Media Partner. RKT & Associates PLT is the Official Assurance Partner for the APEA 2026 Regional Edition.

AWARD RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS (APEA) 2026 REGIONAL EDITION

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY NAME COMPANY INDUSTRY COUNTRY/ MARKET DATUK DAVID CHONG KOK WEI CEO CHONG KIA HOI REALTY SDN BHD PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT MALAYSIA TEOH HIN HENG MANAGING PARTNER I CONSULTANCY PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES MALAYSIA NA CHIN TEONG MANAGING DIRECTOR KOIKE (M) SDN BHD AUTOMOTIVE MALAYSIA SERAWA ANAK BUDOL GENERAL MANAGER MIRI PORT AUTHORITY TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS MALAYSIA GRAHAME ASTON OWNER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR PPC MOULDING SERVICES (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD MANUFACTURING MALAYSIA EDDY CHONG R-TECH GLOBAL (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD ENGINEERING MALAYSIA JEFF CHEAH SENI JAYA CORPORATION BERHAD MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT MALAYSIA

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY COUNTRY/ MARKET AGROZ GROUP SDN BHD AGRICULTURE MALAYSIA ANGSANA TUNAS SDN. BHD. CONSTRUCTION MALAYSIA GOLD KEY FNB SDN BHD FOOD & BEVERAGE MALAYSIA I CONSULTANCY PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES MALAYSIA KOIKE (M) SDN BHD AUTOMOTIVE MALAYSIA ONEASSIST CONSUMER SOLUTIONS PVT LTD PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES INDIA PPC MOULDING SERVICES (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD MANUFACTURING MALAYSIA SENI JAYA CORPORATION BERHAD MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT MALAYSIA TRANS INTERNATIONAL LOGISTIKS SDN. BHD. TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS MALAYSIA WELLOUS INDONESIA WELLNESS INDONESIA

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY COUNTRY/ MARKET ELECTRICITY GENERATING AUTHORITY OF THAILAND (EGAT) ENERGY THAILAND METROCITY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT MALAYSIA SUNWAY MEDICAL CENTRE PENANG HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY MALAYSIA

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY COUNTRY/ MARKET BHAVIK ENTERPRISES LTD TRADING & WHOLESALING INDIA CHONG KIA HOI REALTY SDN BHD PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT MALAYSIA ELECTRICITY GENERATING AUTHORITY OF THAILAND (EGAT) ENERGY THAILAND KNOWLES ELECTRONICS (M) SDN BHD MANUFACTURING MALAYSIA PPC MOULDING SERVICES (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD MANUFACTURING MALAYSIA SUNWAY MEDICAL CENTRE PENANG HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY MALAYSIA TREC HOLDINGS SDN BHD REAL ESTATE MALAYSIA

CORPORATE INTEGRITY AND GOVERNANCE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY COUNTRY/ MARKET ARVATO SYSTEMS MALAYSIA SDN BHD TELECOMMUNICATIONS & ICT MALAYSIA EURO HOLDINGS BERHAD FURNITURE MALAYSIA KAPLAN HIGHER EDUCATION ACADEMY EDUCATION & TRAINING SINGAPORE

About Asia Economic Forum (AEF)

Launched in 2012, the Asia Economic Forum serves as an open platform for thought leaders, policymakers, and C-level executives to unite and shape regional initiatives to improve the well-being of communities. Please visit https://economicforum.asia/ for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.

SOURCE Enterprise Asia