Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. Recognized for Child Nutrition and Community Well-Being Initiative at Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. has been recognized under the Social Empowerment category at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2026, organized by Enterprise Asia, with PR Newswire as the Official News Release Distribution Partner. The recognition honors Morinaga Milk's long-term commitment to improving child nutrition and community well-being through its Vietnam sustainability initiative, "Smiles & Health for Children". The recognition highlights Morinaga Milk's integrated approach to ESG, combining nutrition expertise with community-based development to support the physical and mental well-being of children.

Guided by its corporate philosophy, "For Ever Brighter Smiles", Morinaga Milk implements its Vietnam sustainability initiative, "Smiles & Health for Children" to promote the sustainable development of children and long-term community well-being. Rooted in Morinaga Milk's expertise in nutrition, health, and food, the initiative addresses both physical and mental aspects of children's well-being. "Smiles" represents emotional fulfillment and dignity, while "Health" signifies improved nutrition and overall well-being. The program focuses on continuous nutritional support, capacity building for parents and teachers, and strengthening community-based self-reliance through school meal support, nutrition education, and infrastructure development.

"Smiles & Health for Children" is implemented in Vietnam as a government-approved project in partnership with an international NGO, involving headquarters, local subsidiaries, and local teams. The program emphasizes practical, locally adapted actions such as improving school meal environments, providing nutrition education, and enhancing basic facilities, while aligning ESG with Morinaga Milk's global business strategy to create shared value.

As of May 2026, the program has reached 7 kindergartens and 1 elementary school, benefiting approximately 900 children, 130 teachers and staff, and 800 parents. The initiative has also strengthened parental awareness and improved communication between schools and families, supporting long-term behavioral change and community self-reliance.

As the program enters the 4th year in July 2026, it will further strengthen its support through both infrastructure development and capacity-building efforts, as well as a new peer-learning "study tour" initiative connecting teachers and communities.

This recognition reflects Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.'s continued commitment to advancing child nutrition and community well-being through a structured, impact-driven ESG approach that delivers measurable improvements in health outcomes and long-term social value.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards program recognizes and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit https://enterpriseasia.org/area/.

SOURCE Enterprise Asia