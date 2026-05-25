ASIA PACIFIC'S LEADING DENTAL BODY CALLS FOR A PREVENTION-FIRST SHIFT IN ORAL HEALTH, BACKED BY NEW GLOBAL EVIDENCE

The Asia Pacific Dental Federation releases its first dentist-authored guidance on daily self-care — making the case that preventing oral disease is not just possible, but within reach for everyone. LISTERINE® joins APDF in championing better daily routines, backed by evidence.

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Pacific Dental Federation (APDF) has released The Power of Prevention: Evidence-Based Guidelines for Self-Oral Care, a landmark white paper setting out what effective daily oral care should look like and why it matters well beyond your teeth.

Across Asia Pacific, oral diseases—including periodontitis, gingivitis, and dental caries—continue to pose a significant public health burden. These data highlight the urgent need for stronger prevention, early detection, and sustained oral care interventions.

Developed by regional dental experts and supported by Kenvue, makers of LISTERINE®, the report makes a clear, evidence-backed case: most oral diseases, such as gingivitis, cavities and periodontitis are preventable, yet they remain one of the most widespread and undertreated health challenges across Asia Pacific – with consequences that extend to the heart, lungs, and beyond.

"There is no health without oral health," said Dr. Arleen Reyes, President of the Asia Pacific Dental Federation. "Oral diseases are largely preventable, yet they continue to impose a growing burden on individuals and health systems across this region. Prevention is the most powerful tool we have in oral healthcare, and it's time we fully leverage it. This white paper is a call to action — for patients, fellow dentists, schools, and policymakers to recognize that good oral health starts at home, every day."

CLINICAL CASE FOR ADDING MOUTHWASH TO ROUTINE

Most people know they should brush twice a day. What fewer realize is that brushing alone only reaches about 25% of the mouth's surfaces. The gums, tongue, cheeks, and spaces between teeth – where bacteria accumulate and problems begin, are largely left untouched.

The APDF white paper confirms that adding daily therapeutic mouthwash to brushing and flossing helps address what mechanical cleaning might miss. Studies reviewed by APDF found that doing so generally reduced plaque by 25–50% over six months and improved gum inflammation and bleeding by 15–30% compared to brushing and flossing alone. One study found reductions in plaque by 30.8%, gingivitis by 39%, and gum bleeding by 67.8%.

Of the mouthwash formulations reviewed, essential oil (EO) and chlorhexidine (CHX) mouthwashes showed the strongest evidence for plaque and gum health. EO formulations are well-suited for long-term daily use; CHX formulations are generally recommended for shorter term usage.

WHO BENEFITS MOST

While the three-step routine can benefit everyone, the APDF paper identifies groups where daily mouthwash makes the biggest difference:

Children (aged 6+) and teenagers: Daily fluoride mouthwash has been shown across 34 studies to reduce cavities in younger age groups, and for teens with braces or inconsistent brushing, it's one of the simplest habits to build early.

Daily fluoride mouthwash has been shown across 34 studies to reduce cavities in younger age groups, and for teens with braces or inconsistent brushing, it's one of the simplest habits to build early. Adults with chronic health conditions: Gum health is clinically linked to heart health, diabetes, and respiratory health.

Gum health is clinically linked to heart health, diabetes, and respiratory health. People on long-term medication and older adults: Dry mouth — a common medication side effect — raises decay risk. A daily fluoride rinse is a simple, effective response.

"Effective daily oral hygiene is the best way to build optimal oral health between dental visits," said Dr. Jose Angelo Militante, Chairman, Commission of General Dental Practice, Asia Pacific Dental Federation, and Oral Surgeon. "Post clinical treatment, effective oral hygiene that includes an antimicrobial rinse has also been associated with improved surgical outcomes by minimizing the risk of postoperative complications such as surgical site infection and delayed wound healing."

With oral disease affecting 3.5 billion people globally, the white paper calls on governments and policymakers to treat prevention as the public health priority it deserves to be.

LISTERINE®'S ALIGNMENT WITH DENTIST-LED GUIDANCE

LISTERINE® has supported the science of mouthwash for more than 100 years. With more than 50 clinical trials, it is trusted by over one billion people in 85 countries. As an essential oil antimicrobial mouthwash, LISTERINE® aligns directly with the evidence highlighted in the APDF white paper, which identifies EO formulations as one of the best-supported options for long-term daily use.

"Good oral health happens at home, every day," said Dr Ashley Barlow, Senior Director, Medical and Safety Sciences, Asia Pacific, Kenvue. "The APDF white paper is an important reminder that a simple, consistent routine of brushing, interdental cleaning, and daily mouthwash is both achievable and evidence backed. LISTERINE® has been part of that routine for over a century, and we remain committed to supporting the kind of prevention-first thinking that makes a real difference."

The full white paper is available at https://bit.ly/APDFWhitePaper.

ABOUT THE ASIA PACIFIC DENTAL FEDERATION (APDF)

The Asia Pacific Dental Federation (APDF) is a globally and regionally influential organization in the field of dental and oral health. Strongly committed to the development of dentistry in the region, APDF is the official regional representative of the Federation Dentaire Internationale (FDI) with strong ties to regional dental associations and entities. Currently, under APDF, there are 31 member nations.

ABOUT LISTERINE®

LISTERINE® has been defining oral care since 1879, with brand scientists driving foundational research on the many powerful benefits of mouthwash in fighting plaque, protecting gums, building strong teeth, and delivering long-lasting fresh breath. LISTERINE® Mouthwash has been used by more than one billion people in more than 85 countries and has been awarded seals of acceptance by professional dental organizations around the globe, including the Asia Pacific Dental Federation (APDF). LISTERINE® Brand is one of the iconic products from Kenvue and is also the world's most clinically researched mouthwash brand: with more than 100 years of heritage, and examined in more than 50 clinical trials. As the No.1 mouthwash in the world[1], LISTERINE® has been proven to kill 99.9% of bad-breath causing germs while maintaining healthy gums, clean teeth and fresh breath.

[1] Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2026 edition, per Mouthwashes/Dental Rinses category definition, retail value RSP, 2025 data

SOURCE Asia Pacific Dental Federation (APDF)