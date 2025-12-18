AsiaWorld-Expo Breaks New Ground as Asia-Pacific's First "A Greener Future" Certified Venue

HONG KONG, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE) proudly announces that it has been awarded the A Greener Future (AGF) Certificate, becoming the first-ever venue in the Asia-Pacific region to receive this globally recognised sustainability certification. The achievements of this year's certified venues will be celebrated at the International AGF Awards 2026 ceremony, which is held during the Green Events & Innovations (GEI18) Conference, in partnership with the International Live Music Conference (ILMC), on 24th February in London.

AsiaWorld-Expo becomes Asia-Pacific’s first “A Greener Future” certified venue

Developed over 18 years in consultation with hundreds of events, suppliers, and sustainability experts, the AGF Certification uses one of the most robust assessment frameworks in the sector. It is one of the most established sustainability standards in the events industry. This year, only 9 venues worldwide were recognised. AsiaWorld-Expo joins an elite international cohort that includes Ancienne Belgique (Brussels), ABBA Voyage (London), Co-op Live (Manchester) and M&S Bank Arena (Liverpool).

Under AGF's rigorous assessment framework, venues undergo a detailed process including self-evaluation, on-site inspections, and post-event evidence review across 11 sustainability pillars covering local environments, community, travel, food, energy, water, waste, EDI, governance, and more. The designation highlights AsiaWorld-Expo's strong progress and proactive initiatives in advancing sustainable development, underscoring our dedication to continuously raising environmental and social performance standards while delivering world-class events.

"We are delighted to become the first-ever Asia-Pacific venue to receive AGF certification," said Irene Chan, CEO of AsiaWorld-Expo. "This achievement underscores AWE's long-standing commitment to advancing sustainable development and elevating industry standards for both Hong Kong and the region. We will continue investing in green innovation as we work towards a more resilient, responsible and future-ready events ecosystem."

AsiaWorld-Expo has invested HK$1 billion in a major renovation and facility upgrade to further strengthen its commitment to sustainability, low‑carbon operations, and innovative technology adoption. To meet the substantial energy demands of exhibitions, conferences, concerts, and sporting events, AWE has deployed high‑efficiency water‑cooled chiller systems, supported by an AI control platform and smart air‑conditioning for real‑time optimization. Concurrently, AWE has digitalised its principal event‑management processes and developed proprietary smart tools to enhance operational efficiency and reduce resource consumption. In the area of corporate social responsibility, AWE continues to reinforce community engagement, promote educational collaboration, and advance inclusion initiatives, consistently generating long‑term social value. Looking ahead, AWE will continue to lead by example, collaborating with regional venues and industry partners to advance sustainable development and deliver a more efficient, low‑carbon, and internationally benchmarked experience for event organisers and visitors.

Download more photos: https://www2.asiaworld-expo.com/2025/PressRelease/AGF.zip

SOURCE Asiaworld-Expo Management Ltd