AWE Celebrates 20 Years of Achievements with Stakeholders

HONG KONG, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate its 20th anniversary, AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE) hosted a grand Banquet and Ceremony on 15th January 2025. As a premier conference and exhibition centre in the Asia-Pacific region, AWE unveiled a series of large-scale international events during the ceremony, heralding the arrival of many more visitors and the stimulation of local business markets to inject new energy into Hong Kong's economy. The dinner was attended by an impressive assembly of leaders from both the political and business worlds, along with industry fellows, all of whom gathered to celebrate this significant milestone for AWE. Attendees were thrilled to learn about the series of exciting events scheduled for the year ahead, creating an atmosphere of great enthusiasm.

Michael Wong, Deputy Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government (Centre) pictured with government officials and the management teams of AsiaWorld-Expo and Airport Authority Hong Kong. (PRNewsfoto/亞洲國際博覽館)

John Lee, the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, conveyed his congratulatory message through a video, recognising AWE's contribution to the city's overall economy. He highlighted that AWE has successfully attracted participants from around the globe by hosting a multitude of large-scale activities, reinforcing Hong Kong's status as a hub for iconic events. This has not only facilitated talent and business exchanges across various sectors, but also boosted the tourism, hospitality, retail, entertainment and transportation industries, contributing significantly to Hong Kong's economy.

Michael Wong, the Deputy Financial Secretary, was guest of honour at the ceremony. He was joined by Simon Li, Chairman of AsiaWorld-Expo; Fred Lam, Chairman of the Airport Authority Hong Kong; Vivian Cheung, Acting CEO of the Airport Authority Hong Kong; and Irene Chan, CEO of AsiaWorld-Expo, to officiate the celebration's lighting ceremony.

In his speech, AWE Chairman Simon Li noted that AWE is facing intense competition in Asia as well as various economic challenges following the pandemic. However, he emphasised that his team had remained steadfast, proactively participating in international events to seize global opportunities. The team has consistently demonstrated its commitment to driving economic development in Hong Kong, having hosted over 330 major events in 2024, thereby reinforcing Hong Kong's status as a premier destination for large-scale events.

CEO Irene Chan announced that a series of international events would be hosted at the venue for the first time in 2025. Among these is the "Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show", Asia's first version replicating the 50-year established London show, which is renowned as one of the world's most prestigious indoor equestrian events. Additionally, there will be the inaugural "Routes World 2025", an international conference for the aviation sector, along with "Airspace Asia Pacific 2025" which is also the first in the city. The venue will also feature the large-scale convention-cum-exhibition "Connect Marketplace Hong Kong" and "UFI Global Congress" for the MICE industry. Four leading technology-focused exhibitions will also be held concurrently, including "Build4Asia 2025", "The Battery Show Asia", "Mobility Tech Asia" and the brand-new "Data Center Asia". This comprehensive line-up of events at AWE is set to attract a substantial number of business travellers to the city, injecting further momentum into the local economy.

The celebratory event vividly showcased AWE's successful hosting of numerous international exhibitions, conferences, cultural events, and entertainment activities since its opening. A series of striking light boxes highlighted significant milestones from the past 20 years, including the relocation of the China Sourcing Fair, organised by Global Sources, from Shanghai to Hong Kong in 2006; the exhibition "The River of Wisdom – Animated Version of the Riverside Scene at Qing Ming Festival", which attracted over 900,000 visitors in 2010; Madonna's Hong Kong concert in 2016; the iconic musical "The Lion King" in 2019; and the inaugural "Super Terminal Expo" in 2024.

Another captivating feature was the giant "Wall of Stars", created with signatures from over 200 international superstars who have performed at AWE. This wall not only commemorates countless spectacular moments, but also symbolises AWE's ongoing commitment to serving as a prominent stage for international concerts and performances.

The dinner event featured a vibrant array of activities, including a special video series entitled "Little Screws", in which employees from various departments shared insights and amusing anecdotes behind large-scale events. This lively presentation effectively conveyed the theme "Outstanding Staff (the Little Screws), Achieving Great Events". Another highlight was a sand art performance presented by Snow Chung, President of the Hong Kong Sand Painting Association. Her delicate artistry infused the evening with a creative atmosphere, captivating the audience while symbolising the many achievements of the AWE team, who have built a significant reputation in the industry through years of unwavering effort. The programme also included a game that offered a wonderful prize — a 2025 Mega Event Pass. Winners received a pair of tickets to any public event held at AWE throughout the year!

To celebrate the significant milestone of its 20th anniversary, the marketing campaign of the year is themed "Explore All in AWE", reflecting the venue's position as an inspirational hub for a world of dazzling discoveries and endless opportunities. Throughout 2025, AWE will welcome a series of distinctive exhibitions, a lineup of superstar concerts making their debut in Hong Kong, and other thrilling performances. This marks the beginning of an even more prosperous year for AWE.

