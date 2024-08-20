ASTRI and Citybus Sign Key Memorandum of Understanding Launching Groundbreaking Autonomous Driving and C-V2X Projects

HONG KONG, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) and Citybus Limited (Citybus) today signed a key Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on research and development projects related to autonomous driving and Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology and to conduct live road tests on the Hong Kong Science Park to University MTR Station route and within the Kai Tak Development Area. These projects aim to establish a cost-effective and world-leading smart mobility solution, further enhancing Hong Kong's long-established and well-regarded public transportation system.

(From left) Dr Denis Yip, Chief Executive Officer of ASTRI and Mr Richard Hall, Managing Director of Citybus Limited, signed a Memorandum of Understanding today to establish the world's leading smart mobility solutions to further enhance public transportation services (From left) Mr Newton Ng, Commercial Director of Citybus Limited; Dr Denis Yip, Chief Executive Officer of ASTRI; Mr Richard Hall, Managing Director of Citybus Limited, and Dr Justin Chuang, Vice President, Communications Technologies of ASTRI took a photo after the MoU signing ceremony

This inaugural collaboration between the two organisations seeks to leverage ASTRI's advanced technological intelligent mobility technologies and Citybus's expertise in developing and operating public transportation systems to establish a new model for transportation in Hong Kong. Citybus will support two ASTRI projects that have already secured funding approval from the HKSAR Government's Smart Traffic Fund. Citybus will engage with ASTRI to explore further intelligent mobility projects that can drive the digitalisation of public transportation operations and the broader application of artificial intelligence.

Dedicated Line Connected Autonomous Bus

The 19-seat 'connected' autonomous bus will run between the Hong Kong Science Park and University MTR Station. The trial aims to assess the viability of connected autonomous buses in a complex public road environment, encompassing roundabouts and public transport interchanges. It is anticipated that the trial run will encompass and cover pre-registered passengers during 2025, with Citybus providing operational know-how and support.

Smart Roadside Infrastructure to Enhance Public Transport Capability in Hong Kong

Set to commence on 1 September 2024, this project will explore the C-V2X technology applications in public bus services within the Kai Tak Development Area. Currently, Citybus is the primary bus operator and operates multiple public bus routes within the district, traversing to and from the Kai Tak runway area. For the first time ever, ASTRI will interface with Citybus's on-bus systems and install C-V2X equipment on Citybus's double-deckers, to connect with the smart roadside units located within the area. This connectivity will provide real-time road conditions and traffic light information, offering real-time alerts to Bus Captains to further enhance driving safety and operational efficiency.

Both projects are expected to yield valuable R&D data to further enhance the precision and reliability of the C-V2X system and wider autonomous bus technologies across various real-life scenarios, contributing to the advancement of Hong Kong's smart mobility and public transportation innovation.

Dr Denis Yip, CEO of ASTRI, said: "This partnership marks a significant milestone in Hong Kong's progression towards smarter, safer, and more efficient public transportation. By merging ASTRI's technological prowess with Citybus's operation experience, we're poised to create intelligent solutions for smart mobility that could be emulated globally."

Mr Richard Hall, Managing Director of Citybus, emphasised the significant impact resulting from this partnership. "Citybus has always been at the forefront of smart transportation and new energy transformation, in line with our overarching vision to continually evolve the public transport industry and provision to our customers since establishment 45 years ago. Following the launch of our groundbreaking hydrogen and electric buses, as well as the implementation of a smart driving system across our entire fleet to improve safety and the customer experience, we are really pleased to collaborate with ASTRI to integrate their pioneering technology into our bus-operations. We firmly believe that through this collaboration, we are not just exploring but also setting the future path for bus services in Hong Kong to be enhanced even further, contributing to the ongoing development of Hong Kong as a smart city with new technologies and expertise that can be exported internationally."

Photo Download：https://bit.ly/4cmtGPZ

About ASTRI

Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) was founded by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2000 with the mission of enhancing Hong Kong's competitiveness through applied research. ASTRI's core R&D competence in various areas is grouped under five Technology Divisions: Advanced Electronic Components and Systems; Artificial Intelligence and Trust Technologies; Communications Technologies; Innovative Mind, and IoT Sensing and AI Technologies. It is applied across six core areas which are Smart City, Financial Technologies, New-Industrialisation and Intelligent Manufacturing, Digital Health, Application Specific Integrated Circuits and Metaverse.

Over the years, ASTRI has nurtured a pool of research, I&T talents and received numerous international awards for its pioneering innovations as well as outstanding business and community contributions. ASTRI has transferred more than 1,500 technologies to the industry and has been granted over 1,100 patents in the Mainland, the United States, and other countries. For further information, please visit www.astri.org

About City b us Limited

Established in 1979, through constant innovation and excellent service delivery, Citybus has grown to operate over 1,700 buses across Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and the New Territories and employs over 5,000 staff to serve over 1.1 million customers daily. We have an industry leading bus fleet with both electric and hydrogen buses, and all buses operating at Euro5 emissions standard or above.

SOURCE Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI)