ASTRI Clinches Multiple Honours at Asia Exhibition of Innovations & Inventions

HONG KONG, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) has secured four accolades at the 4th Asia Exhibition of Innovations & Inventions Hong Kong, including three Gold and one Bronze medals.

Dr Ying Huang, ASTRI's Acting Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer, noted that the achievement was particularly significant given the fierce competition from Hong Kong and neighbouring countries and regions. "We are delighted to receive recognitions at this prestigious Asia innovation and technology extravaganza, which reflects our research team's creativity and unwavering commitment to advancing science and technology for the greater good."

The winning innovations include:

Award Innovators Invention and Description Gold Medal Dr Yolanda Tsang Mr Yaocheng Liang 5G Cloud Robotics with Precise Positioning and Supercomputing Power for Smart Manufacturing ASTRI 5G Cloud Robotics system composes of 5G connectivity, 5G+sensor fusion positioning and a robot management system, supporting path planning, where 5G connectivity for ultra-fast and low-latency communications between robots and the cloud infrastructure; fusion positioning for enabling high-precision positioning for industrial applications. Gold Medal Ms Charlotte Xu Dr Daniel Shi Ms Pau Yee Lim Mr Gary Au The Co-electroplating Sn-Bi Alloy Solder for 3D-IC Low Temperature Bonding The extensive exploration and refinement of bismuth electroplating recipes has been instrumental in achieving a bismuth film with desirable properties for subsequent electrodeposition processes. The adjusted recipe resulted in a bismuth electrodeposited (Bi EPD) layer with robust adhesion to the copper substrate. Gold Medal Ms Yuelin Wang Mr Ziqi Wang Automatic Diamond Colour Grading The automated diamond colour-grading machine evaluates diamond colour grades with an accuracy of +/-0.5 colour grade. This invention includes a continuous line of automated processes and machines to evaluate the colour grade of sample diamonds without the need for human colour evaluation. Bronze Medal Dr Tao Yu Dr Qijun Zhu System and Method for AI Banner Generation Combining Design Intelligence and Data Intelligence The invention provides a MMKG (Multi-Modal Knowledge Graph) based AI solution framework for personalised banner creation and recommendation with evaluations by assigning them one or more numeric scores, combining design intelligence and data intelligence.

The 4th Asia Exhibition of Innovations & Inventions Hong Kong, jointly organised by the Hong Kong Exporters' Association and Palexpo (organiser of the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva), serves as a platform for showcasing Asia's cutting-edge technologies and innovations.

About ASTRI

Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) was founded by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2000 with the mission of enhancing Hong Kong's competitiveness through applied research. ASTRI's core R&D competence in various areas is grouped under five Technology Divisions: Advanced Electronic Components and Systems; Artificial Intelligence and Trust Technologies; Communications Technologies; Innovative Mind, and IoT Sensing and AI Technologies. It is applied across six core areas which are Smart City, Financial Technologies, New-Industrialisation and Intelligent Manufacturing, Digital Health, Application Specific Integrated Circuits and Metaverse.

Over the years, ASTRI has nurtured a pool of research, I&T talents and received numerous international awards for its pioneering innovations as well as outstanding business and community contributions. ASTRI has transferred 1,500 technologies to the industry and has been granted over 1,100 patents in the Mainland, the United States, and other countries. For further information, please visit www.astri.org.

