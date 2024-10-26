ASTRI Showcases Latest Technologies at InnoCarnival

Promoting Innovation Culture and Leading Technological Advancements

HONG KONG, Oct. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) showcases a range of its pioneering technologies at InnoCarnival, enhancing public awareness on innovation and technology (I&T). The nine-day exhibition, which opens today at the Hong Kong Science Park, is organised by the Innovation and Technology Commission.

ASTRI is exhibiting at the InnoCarnival, organised by the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau, from 26 October to 3 November at the Hong Kong Science Park. Picture shows Ms Lillian Cheong, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government (third from left, back row) and Mr Ivan Lee, Commissioner for Innovation and Technology (fourth from right, back row), along with ASTRI’s Board of Director, senior management and R&D team ASTRI showcases a range of research outcomes that promote smart city development at its futuristic booth. Picture shows ASTRI’s Chairman Ir Sunny Lee (fifth from right, back row) along with members of Board of Directors, senior management and R&D team

"ASTRI actively supports the HKSAR Government's policy to advance I&T and develop New Quality Productive Forces. Through our annual participation in the InnoCarnival, we showcase various homegrown cutting-edge technologies, allowing public to experience firsthand the conveniences brought by smart city technologies as well as how smart manufacturing solutions drives digital transformation and new industrialisation," said Ir Sunny Lee, Chairman of ASTRI.

Visitors to ASTRI's state-of-the-art booth can test drive a Formula A virtual racing car; utilise an internationally awarded gemstone identifier to distinguish real diamonds from imitations; embark on a treasure hunt in a complete darkness with a robotic guide dog; and wear an optical see-through head-mounted display (HMD) to participate in virtual pharmacy interactive game as a pharmacist. Through these engaging experiences, visitors can explore the practical application of technologies such as cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X), artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, as well as digital and physical twins in daily life.

The InnoCarnival is one of the events celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Under the theme "Let's Sail with Innovation and Technology", the carnival aims to promote I&T culture, nurture the young people's interest in I&T, and attract more I&T talent in the long term. ASTRI's booth (C-11 at Yellow Zone) is located on the first floor of 12W, Science Park, presenting diverse innovations:

Formula A

Visitors can drive virtual race cars to experience smart mobility and C-V2X technology. Vehicles travel along a cross-border route between Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area (Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge), utilising real-time traffic monitoring platforms, traffic simulation platforms, and large traffic model technology to enhance road safety and improve traffic management, creating a safer and more efficient innovative transportation solution for future cities.



Gemstone "EYE"-dentification

ASTRI's "Gemstone Eye: Apparatus for Gemstones Identification" was awarded the "Gold Medal with Congratulations of Jury" at the 49th International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva . This automated device conducts multiple tests within a minute, swiftly distinguishing natural diamonds from laboratory-synthetic diamonds and other gemstones. Gemstone identification is now more professional, straightforward, and efficient with ASTRI's technology.



Guide Dog – Little A

ASTRI is developing technology that interprets human interaction and environments visually through the "Detection of Human Interaction for Visually Impaired People by Autonomous Robot." This technology aims to achieve object recognition similar to a guide dog, assisting visually impaired individuals in navigating their surroundings, avoiding obstacles and hazards, and enhancing their independence in daily life.



My Pharmacy Simulator

Leveraging ASTRI's patented display and sensing technology, ASTRI has developed an all-in-one optical see-through HMD based on a single combiner off-axis optical design. This cutting-edge solution seamlessly integrates the user's experience with both the real world and virtual environments, effectively bridging the gap to the metaverse while prioritising user comfort and operational efficiency. ASTRI's innovative solution has already been implemented in local public hospital pharmacies to assist in drug recognition and replenishment processes.



Can You Truly Trust Your Vision?

In extreme weather or lightless environments, visibility diminishes, making it unreliable to depend solely on human vision for judgments. To address this challenge, ASTRI has developed 'Sensor Fusion' - an advanced multiple-modality image fusion solution. By inputting regular photos, infrared thermal imaging, and night vision images into a novel diffusion neural network, noise is removed and images are merged to generate stable and enhanced fusion images. This technology can improve visualisation and object recognition capability of surveillance and autonomous guided vehicles.



Integrating Factory Management with Smart Manufacturing

Smart manufacturing fundamentally changes traditional manufacturing thinking, enabling communication between machines, and between machines and humans. It shifts towards highly customised, intelligent, and service-oriented business models that can quickly respond to market changes. The digital twin technology developed by ASTRI allows the assembly process to be designed, optimised, and verified before actual deployment, whilst the physical twin enables real robots and equipment to operate according to the optimised plan.



Avatar Creators

With ASTRI-developed computing vision and generative AI technologies, videos of virtual avatars with speech and head animation can be generated. This technology enables fully automated content creation without the need for professional editing or production skills, making it easier to generate impressive videos with virtual characters.

Additionally, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau and ASTRI organise public guided tours at the ASTRI Technovation Centre today, showcasing Hong Kong's I&T achievements, and highlighting the advancements and prospects in developing New Quality Productive Forces and new industrialisation.

ASTRI has arranged a variety of games and tech showcases to deepen visitors' understanding of its core technologies and applications. These include 5G time-sensitive network technology, 3D integrated circuit and their application in smart cities, radio conversation analysis system, C-V2X virtual autonomous driving game, smart dispensing cabinets, tower crane model for testing construction safety technology, and coaxial confocal 3D line scanning system.

About ASTRI

Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) was founded by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2000 with the mission of enhancing Hong Kong's competitiveness through applied research. ASTRI's core R&D competence in various areas is grouped under five Technology Divisions: Advanced Electronic Components and Systems; Artificial Intelligence and Trust Technologies; Communications Technologies; Innovative Mind, and IoT Sensing and AI Technologies. It is applied across six core areas which are Smart City, Financial Technologies, New-Industrialisation and Intelligent Manufacturing, Digital Health, Application Specific Integrated Circuits and Metaverse.

Over the years, ASTRI has nurtured a pool of research, I&T talents and received numerous international awards for its pioneering innovations as well as outstanding business and community contributions. ASTRI has transferred 1,500 technologies to the industry and has been granted over 1,100 patents in the Mainland, the United States, and other countries. For further information, please visit www.astri.org.

