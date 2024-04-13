ASTRI Showcases Smart City Technologies at InnoEX

ASTRI has co-hosted the "Energy, Environment & Mobility Forum" alongside the Smart City Consortium, and the "Smart Finance Forum" with and Cyberport during the DES, drawing some 500 influential figures from the global I&T community, including pioneering entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and investors.

The Roadmap to Smart Mobility and a Sustainable Future

The "Energy, Environment & Mobility Forum" focuses on the revolutionary role of smart mobility in advancing energy conservation and nurturing an eco-friendlier world through the integration of state-of-the-art technologies.

"At ASTRI, our mission is to bridge the gap between innovation and practical implementation. We strive to craft solutions that drive our economy forward and build a smarter city to improve people's lives." Dr Denis Yip said at the Forum. "To achieve this vision, we recognise the importance of close collaboration with different stakeholders in the technology ecosystem. Together, we can explore opportunities for technology commercialisation and propel Hong Kong's economic growth, bringing tangible benefits to society at large," he added.

The forum featured Ms Suzanne Murtha, Vice President, Advanced Mobility, Payments Systems and Automation, AECOM and Dr Ming Li, Development Relationship Director, NVIDIA, who delivered keynote addresses on the topics of "eVTOL – Flying Vehicles Shaping the Future of Advanced Air Mobility" and "NVIDIA Grace Empowering New Energy Growth", respectively. In addition, Mr Kenny Chan, Chief Director of Innovative Mind, ASTRI, Mr Dongzhe Su, Director of Smart Mobility, and Mr Simon Lee, Senior Director of FinTech, Prop Tech & Art-Tech, ASTRI, engaged in in-depth discussions with industry experts to delve into the latest advancements in electric and autonomous vehicles, intelligent transportation systems, and sustainable infrastructure. The conversations also covered how technology can optimise transportation networks, curb carbon emissions, and boost energy efficiency.

C-V2X, Digital Twin and AIGC in Focus

The centrepiece of ASTRI's display at InnoEX is the vision of a future smart city, featuring trailblazing technologies in Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) and autonomous driving. Visitors can experience the enhanced safety and convenience that smart mobility brings, through an interactive virtual autonomous driving game. The showcase also highlights other remarkable technologies, such as digital twin robotic arms, MetaBrain – a digital platform designed for managing extreme weather conditions – and generative artificial intelligence, which together create a comprehensive narrative of the smart city, spanning new industrialisation, digital urban governance, and creative expression, setting the stage for future developments.

The Digital Economy Summit (12-13 April) is jointly organised by the HKSAR Government and Cyberport, with ASTRI being one of the co-organisers, while the InnoEX (13-16 April) is organised by the HKSAR Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC). You can find ASTRI's exhibition at booth C02 in Hall 3C of HKCEC.

