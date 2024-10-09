ASTRI's New Presence in Shenzhen Drives "New Quality Productive Forces" Pioneering Hong Kong's R&D Institute in Hetao Fuelling Innovation in Greater Bay Area

HONG KONG, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) has expanded its operation to Shenzhen, in alignment with the National 14th Five-Year Plan and the "Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area". This move aims to enhance collaborative innovation among industry, academia, and research institutes in the region.

ASTRI Technology Research (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. [ASTRI (Shenzhen)], a wholly-owned subsidiary of ASTRI, relocated to the "Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone" (Hetao Cooperation Zone) earlier this year and was officially inaugurated today. This expansion marks a significant step in accelerating innovation and technology (I&T) cooperation within the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

The opening ceremony was officiated by Ms Lillian Cheong, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government, Mr Zeng Jianpeng, Director-General of the Hetao Development Authority in Shenzhen, and Ir Sunny Lee, Chairman of ASTRI. Other guests include government officials and industry leaders from Hong Kong and Shenzhen, witnessing ASTRI's making new strides in Shenzhen, GBA and beyond.

Creating a World-Class Technology Industry Cluster

Ms Lillian Cheong, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government, stated: "The Hetao Cooperation Zone is crucial for integrating I&T development between Hong Kong and the Mainland. Our goal is to establish a world-class I&T ecosystem that fosters talent and knowledge exchange. ASTRI's presence in Hetao will enhance cooperation between Hong Kong and Shenzhen's innovation sectors, contributing to the national development of 'new quality productive forces'."

Mr Zeng Jianpeng, Director-General of the Hetao Development Authority in Shenzhen, stated: "We will continue to provide robust support and quality services for all research and technology institutes in the Hetao Cooperation Zone, particularly those with presences in both Shenzhen and Hong Kong for promoting cross-border collaboration, such as ASTRI and ASTRI (Shenzhen). These supportive measures aim to facilitate the flow of talents, goods, capital, technology and information, which are crucial for the I&T development."

Enhancing Competitiveness Through Technology

Ir Sunny Lee, Chairman of ASTRI, highlighted the support from the Hetao Cooperation Zone provides for ASTRI (Shenzhen) in terms of space, policy, and funding. "ASTRI (Shenzhen) will integrate research capabilities from both regions to strengthen collaboration with GBA corporations. We aim to undertake more cross-border R&D projects to promote technological transformation and industrialisation in the region."

He added, "By leveraging the strengths of both Hong Kong and Shenzhen, we aim to advance the development of an international I&T centre in the GBA, enhancing its global influence and achieving collaborative innovation and high-quality development."

At the opening ceremony, ASTRI (Shenzhen) hosted agreement signing ceremony with three Mainland enterprises: HKP Talential (Shenzhen) New Energy Co Ltd, Shenzhen Power Maker Technology Co Ltd, and the National Energy Internet Innovation Centre Co Ltd.

Ir Sunny Lee commented, "These collaborations exemplify how corporations can leverage Hong Kong's innovation and technology to enhance operational efficiency and overall competitiveness. We expect these partnerships to attract more business to engage with our R&D capabilities."

Focusing on Semiconductor and Smart Mobility Technologies

ASTRI (Shenzhen)'s new facilities are strategically located in the Hong Kong Science Park (Shenzhen Branch). The setup of over 1,300 sqm includes approximately 1,100 sqm of space, housing an office and an exhibition hall, with an additional 300 sqm of laboratory within the Hetao Cooperation Zone.

The facility's location benefits from the "No.1 Channel of Futian Bonded Area", a dedicated immigration passage connecting Lok Ma Chau with the Shenzhen Futian Free Trade Zone. This strategic positioning allows for a commute time of just 35 minutes between ASTRI's Hong Kong headquarter and ASTRI (Shenzhen), facilitating seamless collaboration between researchers and supporting ASTRI's expansion in the Mainland.

In July 2023, ASTRI's "International Application Fundamental Research Institute Project" was officially launched in the Hetao Cooperation Zone. ASTRI (Shenzhen) has initiated several R&D and testing projects, primarily focusing on third-generation semiconductors and next-generation communication technologies. Key developments include GaN high-end power technology development and testing platform, SiC smart power system development and testing platform, and smart campus simulation and testing platform. These platforms aim to facilitate technology transfer, commercialisation and promote technology exchanges while cultivating top-tier talent. Furthermore, in June 2024, ASTRI (Shenzhen) supported the first cross-border C-V2X test at Hetao, successfully completing autonomous driving tests and data collection under various extreme road conditions.

Ir Sunny Lee concluded, "Looking ahead, ASTRI (Shenzhen) will serve as a 'super connector', promoting collaboration among government, industry, academia and research institutes. We aim to facilitate the transformation and industrialisation of collaborative innovation outcomes between Hong Kong and Shenzhen in the Hetao Cooperation Zone and the GBA, contributing to the nation's development of 'new quality productive forces'."

Photo Download: https://bit.ly/3XG8DDW

(From left to right) The opening ceremony of ASTRI (Shenzhen) was officiated by Ms Grace Lai, Director of Shenzhen Liaison Unit, HKSAR Government; Dr Jimmy Chiang, Deputy Director-General, Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises, HKSAR Government; Dr Sunny Chai, Chairman of the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation; Mr Zeng Jianpeng, Director-General of the Hetao Development Authority in Shenzhen; Ms Lillian Cheong, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government; Ir Sunny Lee, Chairman of ASTRI; Mr He Xinhong, Deputy Director of the Shenzhen Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office; and Mr Lau Wai Ming, Assistant Commissioner for Innovation and Technology, HKSAR Government ASTRI (Shenzhen) hosted agreement signing ceremony with three mainland enterprises. From left to right: Mr Zhou Xiaoming, Chairman of Shenzhen Power Maker Technology Co Ltd; Mr Chiu Hing Yuen, CEO of HKP Talential (Shenzhen) New Energy Co Ltd; Dr Daniel Shi, Chairman of ASTRI (Shenzhen), and Dr Zhao Zhigang, Dean of National Energy Internet Innovation Centre Co Ltd (From left to right) Ms Lillian Cheong, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government; Ir Sunny Lee, Chairman of ASTRI; and Mr Zeng Jianpeng, Director-General of the Hetao Development Authority in Shenzhen, joined a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of ASTRI (Shenzhen)

About ASTRI

Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) was founded by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2000 with the mission of enhancing Hong Kong's competitiveness through applied research. ASTRI's core R&D competence in various areas is grouped under five Technology Divisions: Advanced Electronic Components and Systems; Artificial Intelligence and Trust Technologies; Communications Technologies; Innovative Mind, and IoT Sensing and AI Technologies. It is applied across six core areas which are Smart City, Financial Technologies, New-Industrialisation and Intelligent Manufacturing, Digital Health, Application Specific Integrated Circuits and Metaverse.

Over the years, ASTRI has nurtured a pool of research, I&T talents and received numerous international awards for its pioneering innovations as well as outstanding business and community contributions. ASTRI has transferred 1,500 technologies to the industry and has been granted over 1,100 patents in the Mainland, the United States, and other countries. For further information, please visit www.astri.org

