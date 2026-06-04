ASTROS Hosts "ASTROS Wireless Day 2026" to Showcase AI-Powered Wireless Collaboration and Smart Workspace Applications

Partnering with Logitech, Shure, Televic, Q-SYS, Jorjin, LINDY, and WAVESPLITTER to Advance the Future of Wireless Collaboration

TAIPEI, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrogate Inc., a leading provider of wireless collaboration solutions, today hosted its inaugural annual event, "ASTROS Wireless Day 2026," in Taipei. Together with seven global technology partners — Logitech, Shure, Televic, Q-SYS, Jorjin, LINDY, and WAVESPLITTER — ASTROS showcased the latest innovations in AI-powered wireless collaboration and enterprise workspace solutions.

Under the theme "Transform Your Workspace with AI," the event highlighted smart collaboration technologies and AI-integrated applications developed alongside leading AV brands. Demonstrations included AI-powered drones and AR smart glasses, showcasing how wireless collaboration is expanding beyond traditional meeting rooms and classrooms into broader smart workspace applications.

A key highlight of the event was the preview of the ASTROS AS-301, a next-generation wireless conferencing solution scheduled for launch in 2027. Featuring MTR support, dual-display output, dual LAN architecture, advanced USB routing, and up to 41 simultaneous connections, the AS-301 is built to deliver more flexible and seamless collaboration for modern meeting spaces.

"All businesses today are seeking simpler deployment, stable connectivity, and smarter collaboration management," said Allie Liu, General Manager of Astrogate Inc. "ASTROS will continue working closely with global technology partners to deliver enterprise-grade wireless collaboration solutions driven by AI innovation."

"ASTROS Wireless Day 2026" attracted enterprise customers, system integrators, and industry partners, reflecting growing market demand for AI-powered wireless collaboration and smart workspace technologies.

About Astrogate Inc.

Astrogate Inc. is a Taiwan-based company with over 20 years of expertise in wireless technology. The company launched its ASTROS brand in 2019, focusing on enterprise-grade wireless collaboration solutions, including wireless presentation and meeting systems.

All ASTROS products are designed and developed in Taiwan and are widely adopted across enterprise, education, and government sectors. Astrogate continues to expand its global presence while integrating AI and innovative technologies to advance smart collaboration and accelerate digital transformation.

SOURCE Astrogate Inc.