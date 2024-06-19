ATFX Connect Wins the 'Best Institutional Broker' Award

HONG KONG, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Global Forex Awards 2024 - B2B, hosted by Holiston Media, concluded. As a global leader in online trading, the institutional brand of ATFX, ATFX Connect, won the 'Best Institutional Forex Broker' award.

The Global Forex Awards are highly authoritative and influential in the industry. The evaluation typically considers multiple dimensions, including a company's performance strength, innovation capability, quality of customer service, and industry impact. The fact that ATFX Connect has been awarded the 'Best Institutional Forex Broker' award is a testament to its professional capabilities and a recognition of its ongoing efforts.

ATFX has successfully attracted the attention of numerous investors with its diverse range of trading instruments and high-quality customer service. In the first quarter of 2024, ATFX's trading volume surged into the top five in the industry, demonstrating remarkable performance.

Looking ahead, ATFX will continue to uphold its customer-centric service philosophy, driving continuous innovation and development in its operations. Additionally, ATFX will strengthen collaboration and exchange with other brands, introducing advanced trading technologies and investment concepts to provide investors with even higher quality and professional services.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 23 locations and licenses from regulatory authorities, including the UK's FCA, Cypriot CySEC, UAE's SCA, Australian ASIC, and South African FSCA. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX provides exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit the ATFX website: https://www.atfx.com.

ATFX Connect

Back in 2019, ATFX stepped into the Institutional arena with the launch of its Multi-Access platform ATFX Connect. The management's vision was to expand the broker's global presence and continue to provide award-winning liquidity and customer service to clients within the Institutional community. With the focus on the professional Investor, the ATFX Connect platform is designed to provide an efficient automated trading venue that delivers tailored liquidity solutions to Hedge Funds, Asset Managers, Brokers, Private Banks, and other financial institutions. (ATFX Connect Website: https://www.atfxconnect.com)

SOURCE ATFX