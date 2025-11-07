ATFX Group Celebrates Awards and Market Leadership at iFX EXPO Asia 2025

HONG KONG, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX Group, comprising ATFX and ATFX Connect , highlighted their leadership in both retail and institutional trading solutions at iFX EXPO Asia 2025 , held from 26–28 October at AsiaWorld-Expo. The event emphasized the Group's strong presence across the Asia-Pacific region and its commitment to innovation and client-focused growth.

At the event, ATFX received the Best MT4 Broker APAC award , while ATFX Connect was honoured with the Best B2B Liquidity Provider APAC award. These recognitions reaffirm the Group's continued focus on delivering high-quality service and evolving trading experiences across global markets.

Insights Delivered Through ATFX-Led Sessions

ATFX executives delivered a series of insightful presentations and panel discussions at iFX EXPO Asia 2025.

In "Zooming Out: The Big Picture for APAC Business in 2025" session, Siju Daniel , Chief Commercial Officer of ATFX, shared insights on macro trends shaping the APAC financial and fintech landscape, including trade flows, technology innovation, cross-border market access, and the importance of localization strategies to tailor services to regional markets.

During the session on "The Evolution of Market Access: From Prime Liquidity to Retail Solutions," Siju Daniel was joined by Wei Qiang Zhang, Managing Director of ATFX Connect Global, and Nick Twidale , Chief Market Analyst of ATFX Australia, to discuss the convergence of institutional needs for deep liquidity and credit intermediation with retail demand for seamless platforms and advanced analytics. The panel emphasized innovations, infrastructure, and partnerships shaping the future of FX and metals.

Meanwhile, in the session "Metal vs Machine" which focused on the evolving digital landscape of bullion trading, Ivan Wong, Managing Director of ATFX Connect Southeast Asia, moderated a session exploring silver's evolving role as a hedge and store of value in a fast-moving digital market. The discussion covered fintech-enabled access and differing interest from institutional and retail investors.

Engagement and Innovation on Display

Attendees had the opportunity to explore ATFX Connect's bespoke institutional solutions and advanced connectivity offerings, tailored to meet the needs of sophisticated institutional clients. The event provided a platform to engage with ATFX experts on current challenges in global trading and insights into evolving market dynamics.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 24 locations and holds 9 licenses from regulatory authorities, including the UK's FCA, Australia's ASIC, Cyprus' CySEC, the UAE's SCA, Hong Kong's SFC, South Africa's FSCA, Mauritius' FSC, Seychelles' FSA, and Cambodia's SERC. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX delivers exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

