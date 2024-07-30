HONG KONG, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX, a leading global CFD broker, is excited to share that they've been granted a Type 3 license from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) (Central Entity Number: BUM667). This significantly enhances ATFX's services in the Hong Kong entity under the company name AT Global Financial Services (HK) Limited. By obtaining this license provides a solid foundation for servicing institutional professional investors in the region, also signifies both a deeper penetration into the Asian market and robust global business growth.

ATFX Secures the Hong Kong SFC License, A Boost for Global Operations

Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX, said, "We are thrilled to have been granted the Hong Kong SFC license, which is a significant milestone for ATFX. This license not only strengthens our commitment to the Hong Kong market, but also validates our dedication to the highest regulatory standards and our unwavering focus on providing our institutional professional clients with a secure and trusted trading environment. We look forward to further expanding our presence and serving our valued Hong Kong-based clients with the exceptional service they have come to expect from ATFX."

Financial licenses are considered crucial for ensuring the efficient and effective functioning of financial institutions. ATFX proudly holds multiple prestigious licenses, including those from the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) with an ODP license, the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC), and the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA). These regulatory endorsements ensure robust investor protection as ATFX continues to expand its influence in global financial markets.

Adding the new license on the list, ATFX is poised to expand its reach in the Global market, providing a broader stage for its future endeavors. Moving forward, ATFX will further strengthen its cooperation in Hong Kong and globally, continuously improving its service quality and market competitiveness. During this critical strategic development period, ATFX has outlined an ambitious development blueprint, aiming to enhance its brand influence and leverage its unique advantages to expand into broader international markets.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 23 locations and licenses from regulatory authorities, including the UK's FCA, Cypriot CySEC, UAE's SCA, Australian ASIC, and South African FSCA. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX provides exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit the ATFX website: https://www.atfx.com.

