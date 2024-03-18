ATFX UAE Office Relocates to Dubai Marina

DUBAI, UAE, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX has recently relocated its UAE office to the Dubai Marina, a significant and vibrant district in Dubai. The new office, located in the heart of Media City, is drawing significant attention from both local and global media audiences. This strategic relocation not only brings renewed energy to the brand's growth but also reinforces its strong regional presence.

ATFX has expanded its office space in Dubai and included advanced facilities for video shooting and live streaming, aimed at delivering smoother investor education content. The seminar spaces and meeting areas are thoughtfully designed to cater to a wide variety of needs and preferences, creating an ideal environment that fosters collaboration and productivity.

ATFX organized a grand dinner at the luxurious five-star hotel SO/Uptown Dubai to celebrate this important moment. Several local celebrities and key industry professionals were invited to attend this dinner. The dinner was graced by the presence of important members of the ATFX group, including Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX, Wei Qiang Zhang, Managing Director of ATFX UK, Jeffrey Siu, COO of ATFX, Khaldoun Sharaiha, CEO for Middle East & North Africa, and Weems Chan, ATFX Global Head of Marketing & Branding.

Joe Li mentioned in his speech during the dinner: "We aspire to be the world's most active and reliable broker, driven by the ever-changing market trends, evolving investor preferences, and remarkable progress in technology. The opening of our new office in Dubai is a testament to our people-centric beliefs. It is expected to promote long-term customer satisfaction, loyalty, and enrich the experience of our employees.

In its future, ATFX aims to enhance its platform's functionality, expand product choices, and meet the evolving needs of the industry.

About ATFX

ATFX is a globally leading fintech broker, holding licenses in multiple countries, including the UK's FCA, Cyprus's CySEC, UAE's SCA, Australia's ASIC, and South Africa's FSCA. With a strong presence in Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, APAC, and South Africa, ATFX is committed to delivering exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide. The company prioritizes customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, positioning it as one of the top choices for traders seeking reliable and sophisticated trading solutions.

