ATFX Welcomes Simon Naish as Country Head in Australia

SYDNEY, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX, a leading global online trading broker, is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Naish as the new Country Head for ATFX Australia. With his exceptional expertise in the financial markets and extensive experience in building and growing offices, Simon is set to lead ATFX Australia to new heights.

With a strong background in FX trading, Simon brings his deep understanding of managing risks across global markets and a proven track record of successful team leadership. His ability to build a client base from scratch, leveraging his wide network of connections, will be a valuable asset in expanding ATFX's reach in the Australian market.

Simon has previously held prominent roles in leading financial institutions. His experience as the Head of Bank and Diversified Financial Institutions FX Sales, APAC at National Australia Bank Ltd., along with his role as a consultant to Macquarie University (Australian Financial Markets Association), has equipped him with a comprehensive knowledge of institutional client sales, foreign exchange, rates trading, and business transformation leveraging technology and data analysis.

Commenting on the appointment, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX stated, "We are delighted to have Simon Naish join ATFX as the Country Head for ATFX Australia. His extensive expertise and leadership skills make him the ideal candidate to drive our business forward in this key market. We are confident that ATFX Australia will continue to thrive under Simon's guidance and provide exceptional services to our clients."

ATFX has built a strong reputation as a trusted brokerage firm, dedicated to transparency, reliability, and innovation. Through its cutting-edge trading technology, clients gain access to a wealth of educational resources, advanced trading tools, and comprehensive market analysis, empowering them to make informed trading decisions.

Besides its world-wide retail business, back in 2019 ATFX stepped into the Institutional arena to launch its Multi-Access platform ATFX Connect. The management's vision was to expand the broker's global presence and provide award-winning liquidity and customer service to the institutional community. With a focus on the professional investor, the ATFX Connect platform is designed to provide an efficient automated trading venue that delivers tailored liquidity solutions to Hedge Funds, Asset Managers, Brokers, Private Banks, and other financial institutions.

ATFX is a globally leading fintech broker, holding licenses in multiple countries, including the UK's FCA, Cyprus' CySEC, UAE's SCA and Australia's ASIC. With a local presence in 18 regions worldwide, ATFX offers cutting-edge analysis tools, constantly innovates its financial platforms, and publishes comprehensive global economic reports daily to empower its users to make informed investment decisions.

