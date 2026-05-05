ATxSummit 2026 Brings Global Leaders to Singapore to Chart AI's Future Across Asia

World Bank Group, NVIDIA, Google, Amazon and OpenAI join global policymakers and leaders to address how AI is transforming economies, industries and societies.

SINGAPORE, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly embedding itself into the systems that power economies, reshaping how businesses compete, governments serve, and societies evolve across Asia. Against this dynamic backdrop, ATxSummit, hosted by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore, returns for its sixth edition on 20 to 21 May 2026 at Capella Singapore, convening more than 4,000 leaders from over 50 countries to confront the region's most pressing issues.

A panel session at ATxSummit 2025 (PRNewsfoto/Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore)

With an enriched line-up of fireside chats and deep-dive technical sessions, ATxSummit will spotlight the intersection of AI with innovation, public good, and the digital growth shaping Asia's future, across five critical themes:

How agentic systems are reshaping enterprises and operations How AI is being deployed at scale for public good and national impact Where AI is accelerating scientific discovery and enabling embodied intelligence How jobs, skills and organisations are evolving in an AI-driven world How AI governance is being implemented in practice

Luminaries at the Forefront of Change

This year's programme brings together an exceptional roster of eminent industry and government leaders at the helm of AI innovation — from those building frontier systems to shaping policies that govern their use.

Headline speakers include global institutional leaders and leading voices in academia such as Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group, Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Professor Yoshua Bengio of the University of Montreal, a pioneer in deep learning, and Professor Dawn Song of the University of California, Berkeley, known for her work in AI security and trustworthy machine learning. In their sessions, they will examine some of the defining developments of our time, including how AI and digital innovation can be applied at scale to counter real-world challenges, and how policy, industry and research can move in step as AI agents, embodied AI, and other disruptive technologies become mainstream.

Captains of industry and distinguished innovators, like NVIDIA Chief Scientist Dr. William Dally, Amazon.com Inc Chief Global Affairs & Legal Officer David Zapolsky, ANT International President Douglas Feagin, OpenAI Chief Revenue Officer Denise Dresser and Trip.com Group CEO Jane Sun, will share how rapid innovation can be forged into competitive systems that perform at scale. Their discussions will examine what it takes to build AI-native enterprises in the face of continuous industry disruption, and how to stay ahead as AI reshapes business models, operations and global competition.

Influential voices from Accenture, Amazon.com Inc, FieldAI, Google, Grab, HP Inc, Salesforce, SAP Labs, Tomoro AI, Unitree, University of Tokyo, and Tsinghua University, round out the programme – drawing together the most diverse mix of enterprise, research, and applied technology perspectives convened at ATxSummit to date.

Kiren Kumar, Deputy Chief Executive, Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore, said: "Technology and collaboration are becoming central to how digital economies grow. AI is no longer confined to the lab. It is being built into real-world systems and is fast becoming core infrastructure for economies. For Asia, this creates a real opportunity. Singapore sits at the centre of this Global-Asia network, working with partners across government, industry and research to shape how these technologies are developed and used in practice. The focus in this next phase must be on how AI is applied – responsibly, at scale, and in ways that deliver clear value. ATxSummit brings together leaders from around the world to work through what it takes to get this right, for Asia and beyond."

Six Years of Convening Conversations

For six years, Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG) has been Asia's premier tech confluence for global government officials and tech luminaries to engage in critical conversations at the intersection of tech, society and the digital economy.

ATxSummit, the exclusive invitation-only apex event of ATxSG, will open on 19 May with a Gala Dinner at Gardens by the Bay, graced by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. Mrs Josephine Teo, Minister for Digital Development and Information and Minister-in-charge of Smart Nation and Cybersecurity, will deliver the opening keynote on 20 May at ATxSummit. In addition, the accompanying Village also brings together over 25 technical workshops, symposiums, industry showcases, government-to-government roundtables and industry networking. One of the highly anticipated events at The Village is the closed-door Digital Frontier Forum (DFF). Co-organised with the Founders Forum, the DFF brings together over 100 tech leaders, investors and government officials to discuss deep tech, AI and digital growth strategies.

ATxSG's premier exhibition marketplace and conference, ATxEnterprise, will also return from 20 to 22 May 2026 at the Singapore Expo. ATxEnterprise will feature 700 exhibitors and 450 speakers who will address increasingly complex questions around infrastructure investment, digital trust, cross-border connectivity and responsible AI deployment.

For more information on ATxSummit, please visit atxsummit.asiatechxsg.com.

About Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG)

ATxSG is Asia's leading technology event jointly organised by Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Informa, supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). The event consists of three main segments, ATxSummit, ATxEnterprise and ATxInspire.

About Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA)

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) leads Singapore's digital transformation by developing a vibrant digital economy and an inclusive digital society. As Architects of Singapore's Digital Future, we foster growth in Infocomm Technology and Media sectors in concert with progressive regulations, harnessing frontier technologies, and developing local talent and digital infrastructure ecosystems to establish Singapore as a digital metropolis.

For more news and information, visit www.imda.gov.sg or follow IMDA on LinkedIn (IMDAsg), Facebook (IMDAsg) and Instagram (@imdasg).

For further queries or media interviews, please contact:

Archetype Singapore for IMDA ATxSG

[email protected]

SOURCE Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore