Australians willing to pay more for peace of mind

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent research conducted by Budget Direct Home Insurance provides insight into what Australians think about home burglary, how they equip their home and where they want to live.

Many of the survey respondents implemented security measures to prevent break-ins with over half having deadlocks installed, half having security screens and nearly 40% having floodlights and/or sensors and security cameras.

Australians are looking to live in safer suburbs with almost 60% of the survey respondents willing to pay slightly more to live in a safer suburb and almost 20% willing to pay significantly more to live in a safer suburb.

For female participants and those who had previously experienced a break-in, suburb safety was particularly important.

Up to 60% of female participants were willing to pay slightly more to live in a safer suburb and just under half of previous break in victims would pay significantly more to live in a safer suburb.

The percentage of survey responders who have experienced a break-in in the last 12 months sat at 8%.

This statistic is higher for young Australians (16%) and those from Western Australia (10%).

According to the survey participants, stolen property was the most common consequence of a break-in, and personal items were what was typically stolen.

Women were more likely to have property stolen during a break-in while men were more likely to have a confrontation with the thief.

Younger Australians were also more likely to confront the thief as well as have their property damaged.

More than 40% of Australians thought that money, purses or wallets were most likely to be stolen in a home robbery.

However, what is actually stolen during home burglary isn't what many Australians expect with the ABS stating that bicycles and keys were just as likely to be stolen as money and wallets.

It's not just contents inside the home that are at risk of burglary with Australians also needing to consider the safety of their parcels.

The number of respondents who had their parcels stolen doubled from Budget Direct's last survey in 2022.

Almost two thirds of participants who had experienced a break-in also had their packages stolen.

For the full breakdown and further insights from the Budget Direct Home Burglary Survey visit here.

