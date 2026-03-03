Budget Direct Footy Charity Championship - Launched With Big Wins for Charities and Major Cash Prizes for Footy Fans!

The Budget Direct Footy Charity Championship celebrates Team Rivalries and Footy Fan fervour, to deliver positive community impact and big wins for some lucky rugby league fans!

BRISBANE, Australia, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging its proud sponsorship of three major rugby league teams, including The Dolphins, Melbourne Storm, and the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Budget Direct has created a unique competition based on the head-to-head clashes between these teams throughout the regular season. This championship will see the teams battle it out, not just for points, but to win significant donations from Budget Direct to the charities nominated by the teams.

The initiative will see Budget Direct inject a total of $205,000 into vital community charities, while also giving three lucky footy fans the chance to win big for themselves and a cause close to their hearts.

The Team Competition: Playing for their Causes

Throughout the season, every clash between the Dolphins, Storm, and Rabbitohs will directly translate into tangible support for community organisations. At the end of the regular season, Budget Direct will award major donations to the clubs' nominated charities based on the final standings:

1st Place: $100,000 donation.

$100,000 donation. 2nd Place: $50,000 donation.

$50,000 donation. 3rd Place: $25,000 donation.

The clubs have selected to play for the following deserving community organisations:

The Fan Competition: Win $10K Cash and Give $10K to Charity

Beyond the action on the field, the Budget Direct Footy Charity Championship ensures that fans are also part of the victory and community impact. Supporters can join the excitement by signing up on the official Budget Direct competition webpage and aligning with a team playing in the championship.

At the end of the championship, three lucky fans, one aligned with each team, will be randomly drawn to win a fantastic win-win prize package:

$10,000 in cash for the fan to keep.

for the fan to keep. $10,000 donated by Budget Direct to the winner's nominated registered charity.

A True Win-Win for the Community

Jonathan Kerr, Chief Growth Officer, Budget Direct, highlights the spirit of the initiative. "We wanted to create a unique competition that celebrates the passion of footy fans while making a real difference in the community," said Kerr.

"By the end of this championship, Budget Direct will have donated $205,000 to incredible charities and given away $30,000 in cash to fans. It's a true win-win that turns every tackle and try into something much bigger than the game itself," added Kerr.

How to enter



Fans can follow the competition and enter to win at: www.budgetdirect.com.au/footy

Competition Terms & Conditions

The terms and conditions of the consumer competition can be found here: www.budgetdirect.com.au/terms-conditions/footy-charity-championship.html

