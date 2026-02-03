Game, Set, Grand Slam: Straight-Sets Victory for Budget Direct in Australia's Insurer Of The Year Awards

BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first for the Australian Insurance sector, a single insurer has achieved the Insurance Grand Slam, with Budget Direct simultaneously being crowned Australian Insurer Of The Year, by four of Australia's respected and independent consumer advocates: Canstar , Money Magazine , Finder , and WeMoney , confirming Budget Direct as the independent experts' choice as, Australian Insurer Of The Year.

Budget Direct Grand Slam Insurer of the Year

Canstar compared Car and Home Insurance from major brands: AAMI, Bingle, GIO, Suncorp Insurance, Budget Direct, NRMA Insurance, QBE Insurance and Youi, and for an unprecedented fifth year in a row, declared Budget Direct the 2026 winner of the Canstar Insurer Of The Year award.

Canstar noted that, "Budget Direct performed consistently well in both Car and Home & Contents Insurance. It continues to provide outstanding value to consumers with competitive pricing and a high level of cover. Budget Direct achieved market-leading performance for Car Insurance in multiple states and a strong performance in Home & Contents Package profiles."

When Money Magazine considered who to crown their most recent Insurer Of The Year in 2025, they "took into consideration how competitive the Home & Contents and Car Insurance premium rates were, as well as holistic factors such as corporate strength, breadth of what they deliver and how they support customers, customer engagement and reliability in paying claims." For a record ninth year in a row, Money Magazine selected Budget Direct.

In selecting Budget Direct as WeMoney's 2025 Insurer Of The Year, WeMoney's Founder & CEO, Dan Jovevski said, "These awards spotlight the insurers who are truly putting Australians first by delivering exceptional value, service, and digital innovation."

Finder, which looked across the breadth of Australian Car and Home insurance providers when selected Budget Direct as their 2026 winner said, "Budget Direct scooped the Insurer Of The Year crown with a strong performance across multiple categories for pricing, features and customer service."

Budget Direct Unprecedented Consecutive Run As Australian Insurer Of The Year Award Title Industry

Expert Year(s) Won Insurer Of The Year Canstar 2026, 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022 Insurer Of The Year Finder 2026 Insurer Of The Year Money

Magazine 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017 Insurer Of The Year WeMoney 2025

No other provider has concurrently held four Insurer Of The Year awards.

Jonathan Kerr, Chief Growth Officer said securing the industry's first-ever grand slam was a significant moment for everyone at Budget Direct.

"This level of recognition from four of the leading independent consumer advocate groups, is a tremendous honour and a direct testament to our daily focus on delivering outstanding value to our customers through innovation, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction," said Kerr.

"To anyone asking who offers the best insurance in Australia, these industry experts all agreed. The answer is Budget Direct."

DISCLAIMER

Insurance (excluding Pet, Life & Travel Insurance) is issued by Auto & General Insurance Company Limited (ABN 42 111 586 353, AFSL 285571) (AGIC) and arranged by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411) (AGS) PO Box 342, Toowong QLD 4066.

Budget Direct Pet Insurance is issued by AGIC, administered by Pet Health Insurance Services Pty Ltd (ABN 59 638 910 675) as Authorised Representative (AR no. 1282153) of AGIC and promoted by AGS.

SOURCE Budget Direct