Auto Industry and Tech Convergence Propel 69.3% of New Vehicles to Level 2++ Automation by 2030

ABI Research's latest whitepaper, sponsored by AMD, outlines a scalable approach to ADAS and autonomous driving

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive industry, in conjunction with major suppliers in Artificial Intelligence (AI), high-performance compute, mapping, and location intelligence, is investing heavily in the development and deployment of assisted and autonomous driving. According to global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, in 2030, 69.3% of all new passenger vehicle sales will have an SAE driving automation level of 2+ or higher. In its latest whitepaper, A Scalable Approach to ADAS and Autonomous Driving, ABI Research explains the broad spectrum of applications that will support drivers to drive more safely, take on specific tasks on the driver's behalf, or ultimately entirely replace drivers through the automation of the entire driving process.

2024 Logo

"Different autonomous applications vary in features and the level of driver involvement. Some demand constant supervision, while others permit manual, visual, or cognitive disengagement. Active safety systems offer limited support, keeping the driver fully in control. In contrast, driverless vehicles eliminate the need for human operators by handling all driving tasks autonomously," says James Hodgson, Smart Mobility and Automotive Research Director at ABI Research. "Therefore, the automotive industry should adopt a scalable approach to their active safety, semi-autonomous, and fully driverless applications. Maximizing the re-use of components between different feature/disengagement combinations will yield many benefits to the market."

The whitepaper, A Scalable Approach to ADAS and Autonomous Driving, provides an overview of each SAE Level and explores the technology implications of ADAS and active safety, 360-degree perception, high-performance compute, and the redundancy in perception, processing, and software. It also discusses the core role of safety rating agencies in making cars safer and driving the adoption of active safety.

"Overall, the only feasible approach to delivering on feature-rich and unsupervised automation is to construct today's supervised autonomous applications on an architecture that has the potential to scale by adding technologies that will replace the supervisory role that human drivers play today," Hodgson concludes.

For more information, download the whitepaper, A Scalable Approach to ADAS and Autonomous Driving. The whitepaper is also available in Chinese and Japanese.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research是一家全球性的技术情报公司，拥有得天独厚的优势，充当终端市场公司和技术解决方案提供商之间的桥梁，通过提供独家研究和专业性指导，推动成功的技术实施和提供经证明可吸引和留住客户的战略，无缝连接这两大主体。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global

Deborah Petrara

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

[email protected]

SOURCE ABI Research