Autohome Announces 2024 Q3 Earnings: Innovative Business Sees Remarkable Results; New Retail Network Upgrades Fully

HONG KONG, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) ("Autohome" or the "Company"), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2024. The Company reported net revenue of RMB1.77 billion for the quarter, with the online marketplace and others business up 3.1% year-over-year, representing a continuously increasing share of net revenue. Revenue from new energy vehicle ("NEV") brands continued to grow, up 54% year-over-year, consistently outpacing industry sales growth rates. Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome reached RMB497 million.

The Company's board of directors has approved a cash dividend of US$1.15 per ADS (or US$0.2875 per ordinary share) payable in US dollars (the "Dividend") to holders of ADSs and ordinary shares of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2024. The aggregate amount of the Dividend will be approximately RMB1 billion and is expected to be paid to holders of ordinary shares and ADS on or around March 14, 2025 and March 19, 2025, respectively.

Mr. Tao Wu, Chief Executive Officer of Autohome, stated, "In the third quarter, we made substantial progress in advancing our integrated online-to-offline ecosystem strategy, further optimizing our business structure. On the online front, we are leveraging our professional content and product matrix to strengthen our differentiated competitive advantages, resulting in a continuous increase in the scale of our user base. According to QuestMobile, our average mobile daily active users grew by 5.6% year-over-year, reaching 72.87 million in September, highlighting our expanding influence within the automotive community. Looking at our offline offerings, our franchise stores—Autohome Space—and satellite stores have accelerated their penetration into lower-tier cities, creating a robust network that enhances our offline presence. Additionally, our collaboration with Ping An Group has reached new milestones with the introduction of a series of new and innovative products and services across our traditional businesses, data products, used cars, and aftermarket business lines. This collaboration has further strengthened our unique offerings in these areas."

Mr. Craig Yan Zeng, Chief Financial Officer of Autohome, added, "The innovative new businesses we have been deploying are beginning to deliver results, driving growth in our online marketplace and others business lines this quarter. Notably, revenues from NEV brands have once again outpaced the sales growth of the broader industry. We remain committed to maximizing shareholder value through our ongoing dividend and share repurchase programs. Looking ahead, we will continue to expand our footprint across the automotive sector while further enhancing operational efficiency in each of our business lines to ensure long-term sustainable value for our shareholders."

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. According to QuestMobile, in September 2024, the average mobile DAUs reached 72.87 million with an increase of 5.6% year-over-year. Its mission is to engage, educate and inform consumers about everything auto. Autohome provides occupationally generated content, professionally generated content, user-generated content, and AI-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. Autohome operates its "Autohome Mall," a full-service online transaction platform, to facilitate transactions for automakers and dealers. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services.

