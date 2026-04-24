Award-Winning XERF™ The Structural Skin Tightening Device, Now Available in Singapore

Cynosure Lutronic's non-invasive facial lifting and tightening device XERF™, recognised at the SBR Technology Excellence Awards 2026 is now offered at aesthetic clinics across Singapore.

SINGAPORE, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patients in Singapore now have access to XERF™, Cynosure Lutronic's Structural Skin Tightening device, at leading aesthetic clinics across the country, following the announcement of XERF™ winning at the SBR Technology Excellence Awards 2026.

XERF™ Ambassador Shin Hye Park XERF™ Structural Skin Tightening treatment

XERF™ delivers a treatment that can remodel the structure of tissue to restore firmness from within. It delivers all the skin-tightening, collagen-boosting power of radiofrequency (RF) energy, without numbing or needles. Just visible results, backed by science and designed for comfort. Unlike conventional RF treatments, XERF™ delivers RF energy deeper into the skin, reaching the shallow, middle, and deep layers where real change begins.

XERF™ has been carefully designed with comfort in mind. The treatment feels warm and comfortable, thanks to Integrated Cryogen Delivery (ICD) that cools the skin's surface during each pulse, and Wave Fit™ pulse technology, which balances energy delivery to maximize comfort.

"XERF™ represents a genuine advancement in non-invasive Structural Skin Tightening offering patients in Singapore access to a treatment designed for precision, comfort and zero downtime, backed by the consistent and impressive results that providers across the region are already seeing." said Shannon Wooldridge, APAC Marketing Director for Cynosure Lutronic.

XERF™ is now offered at selected aesthetic clinics across Singapore. Patients can locate their nearest provider via the clinic finder at xerf.sg/clinics , and follow @xerf.sg on Instagram for treatment information and featured clinics.

About Cynosure Lutronic

Cynosure Lutronic is a global leader in medical aesthetic and energy-based device technology, delivering clinically proven solutions for aesthetic practitioners and patients across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

The XERF™ RF system is intended as a non-invasive dermatological aesthetic treatment device with indications for wrinkles and rhytids. Product availability, approved indications, and regulatory clearances may vary by country or region. Patients should consult with a qualified healthcare professional to determine if XERF™ is right for them. Cynosure Lutronic does not diagnose or treat medical conditions, prescribe treatment protocols, or provide medical advice.

SOURCE Cynosure Lutronic